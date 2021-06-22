Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Darvish fans 11, Padres get 2 big homers to beat Dodgers 6-2

By BERNIE WILSON
dailyjournal.net
 16 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish said he never envisioned himself as an ace until recently. Well, nothing says it more than 1,500 strikeouts in 197 career starts. Darvish struck out 11 in six brilliant innings to become the fastest big leaguer to reach 1,500 for his career, Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series between the NL West rivals.

www.dailyjournal.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Ciara
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Craig Stammen
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Chicago Cubs#Nl Division Series#Signal#The Cleveland Browns#Mayfield No#Green Bay Packers#The San Francisco Giants#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
NFL
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
Related
Baseballaudacy.com

Padres beat Dodgers 5-3 for 1st sweep of rivals in 8 seasons

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The last time the San Diego Padres swept the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, in September 2010, right-hander Joe Musgrove was just starting his senior year at Grossmont High in suburban El Cajon. When the Padres got their most recent sweep of LA, at Dodger...
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Game Thread 6/23/21: Dodgers @ Padres

The Padres are going for the sweep of the Dodgers tonight. Man, that feels good to say. Trevor Bauer and Joe Musgrove will be on the mound for this finale. A healthy starting lineup is on tap for tonight. It doesn’t get much better than this. Enjoy the game! Go...
MLBdailydodgers.com

AJ Pollock and Max Muncy Both Homer as Dodgers Defeat Cubs 6-2 to Snap 4-Game Skid

After suffering a three-game sweep at San Diego and then being no hit by the Chicago Cubs the previous night, it would have been understandable if AJ Pollock and the Los Angeles Dodgers were reeling a bit in what has been an abysmal week so far. But Pollock and the rest of the defending World Series champions can exhale a bit after Friday night. Pollock and Max Muncy homered during the eighth inning as the Dodgers rebounded with a 6-2 victory over the Cubs to snap a four-game losing streak.
MLBchatsports.com

Padres homer past Dodgers, complete sweep with 5-3 decision

Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado each hit a solo home run in the first, Victor Caratini added another in the seventh en route to elevating the Padres over the Dodgers by a score of 5-3 to complete the Friars’ first sweep of their divisional rivals in eight years. The last time they did it inside Petco Park, however, was in September of 2010, so it’s been a long time coming you could say.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Dodgers beat Cubs, 6-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After suffering a three-game sweep at San Diego and then being no hit by the Chicago Cubs the previous night, it would have been understandable if AJ Pollock and the Los Angeles Dodgers were reeling a bit in what has been an abysmal week so far.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Hey, Dodgers fans: This Padres fan speaks for alll of us

When the Padres finished off their first sweep of the Dodgers in eight years on Wednesday night, a video of a Padres fan went viral when he let a nearby Dodgers fan know exactly what he thinks of the defending World Series champions and their fans. And let the chorus of baseball fans around the country say: Ditto. That middle finger to Dodgers fans is for their self-righteous attitude about illegal sign-stealing, when all along their pitchers, led by Trevor Bauer, saw the highest increase in spi...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Trent Grisham's 2 homers help Padres edge Reds again

EditorsNote: Fixed Musgrove’s 1st-inning stat in 8th; Corrects Myers’ 1st name/adds missing word “foot” in 9th; Adds to end of 12th. Trent Grisham homered twice, including his first career grand slam, and drove in five runs as the visiting San Diego Padres rallied from an early four-run hole to beat the Cincinnati Reds, 7-5, in a rain-shortened contest Wednesday night.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres take series, edge Dodgers 3-2

The Padres barreling train of momentum continued on Tuesday night as they managed to edge the Dodgers by a score of 3-2 which earned the Friars the series victory and their six-straight win overall since being swept by the Rockies earlier this month. San Diego took it to Clayton Kershaw...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Yu Darvish: Solid in no-decision

Durvish allowed one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out seven across six innings in the win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision. Darvish's only run allowed came in the fourth inning when Pavin Smith scored on a wild pitch....
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Dodgers 6, Cubs 2: A rare bullpen meltdown

The Cubs bullpen has been so good for so long this season that it was shocking to see them fail in the way they did Friday night in Los Angeles. A.J. Pollock and Max Muncy hit two-run homers off Ryan Tepera and Tommy Nance, respectively, blowing open a tight game in the eighth inning. The Dodgers won 6-2.
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: TATIS' HAT TRICK HOMERS LEAD PADRES TO BIG GAME ONE WIN

June 25, 2021 (San Diego) - After sweeping the Dodgers, the Padres welcomed more NL West action for the weekend in the form of the Diamondbacks. Corbin Martin started tonight’s game one for Arizona against Chris Paddack. Tommy Pham kicked things off right away in the first with a solo...
MLBPosted by
Times Leader

Manny Machado hits 2 homers, Padres rout Phillies 11-1

PHILADELPHIA — Manny Machado made the most of two swings in a ballpark that could have been his home. Machado drove in five runs with a pair of homers, and the San Diego Padres routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1 on Sunday. The Padres stopped a three-game losing streak with their...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Grisham with big slam; Padres beat Reds 7-5 in 6 innings

Everything happens for a reason. Today the San Diego Padres won in a six-inning matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. This morning Blake Snell was placed on the 10-day IL. Yesterday he missed his start due to an illness. As a result, a bullpen game took place, taxing said pen. The Padres would need Joe Musgrove to have a quality start to help rest the relievers. This was not the case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy