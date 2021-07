The chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee has apologised for any offence caused by his tweet about loyalist bonfires.Senior Conservative MP Simon Hoare has since deleted the post that read: "Who knew William of Orange arrived in Ireland with hundreds of wooden pallets hence the traditional pallet burning fiesta began."Loyalists criticised the tweet, leading Mr Hoare to delete it before issuing the following apology: "Earlier I posted a Tweet which was never intended to cause the offence it has to some in NI."I want to say fully & unequivocally that I am sorry. I intended only to be humorous/tongue...