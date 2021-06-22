Cancel
Rocky Mount, NC

Stephen Ray "Steve" Pernell

Rocky Mount Telegram
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Ray "Steve" Pernell died June 17, 2021. He was 70 years old. Born June 12, 1951, in Edgecombe County, he lived briefly in Castalia, N.C. In 1954, the family moved to Rocky Mount, where Pernell since resided. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Russell Pernell and Betty Hawkins Pernell, his brother, William Robert Pernell, and a nephew Stanley Thomas Keel. After graduating from Rocky Mount Senior High School, Pernell worked for Kmart Corp. and Montgomery Ward Department Store. He joined the U.S. Postal Service in 1973, where he worked as a clerk and then a letter carrier. He retired in 2010, with 37 years of faithful service. Pernell was an avid golfer with a single-digit handicap. He also enjoyed fishing at local lakes, traveling at home and abroad, playing cards, working in the yard, and numerous family activities. Pernell is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sandra "Sandy" Adams Pernell; his son Jason Greene Pernell (Karen), and granddaughters Kylie and Mackenzie, all of Chesapeake, Va.; sisters, Betty Pernell Keel (Tommy, dec.) and Joyce Pernell Valentine (Craig); and numerous nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces. A celebration of Pernell's life will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 100 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Rev. Robert E. Bergland officiating. A visitation with the family will take place 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Covid precautions (masks and social distancing) are in effect. The family wishes to extend its thanks and appreciation to the entire Lung Transplant Team at Duke University Health System, Amada Senior Care, and 3HC (Home Health and Hospice Care). A special thank-you to Nadine Wilkerson of Amada. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Pernell's memory to the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association, or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.

www.rockymounttelegram.com
