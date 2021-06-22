Rocket City Roundup: Trash Pandas sweep Shuckers in doubleheader

A stellar pitching performance by Rocket City Trash Pandas starter Reid Detmers in the first game of a doubleheader led to a 3-2 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field.

As a result of the postponement Saturday, the Trash Pandas had a back-to-back doubleheader.

The Trash Pandas got out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning after a moonshot of a home run to left center by Mitch Nay and a RBI double by Anthony Mulrine.

Biloxi tied the game in the third on a two-run shot by Cam Devanney, but the Shuckers couldn't garner much offensively outside of that the rest of the game off of Detmers.

Mulrine got his second RBI for the Trash Pandas in the fourth and what was ultimately the game-winning RBI on a single to left, scoring Ray-Patrick Didder.

Detmers earned the win for the Trash Pandas after a solid performance on the mound. He gave up just two earned runs on three hits with two walks while tallying 14 strikeouts. Oliver Ortega got the save for Rocket City.

In Game 2 of the doubleheader, dominant pitching again led the way to a 6-1 victory for the Trash Pandas.

Kyle Tyler started on the mound for Rocket City and was dominant from start to finish.

The Trash Pandas broke the 0-0 tie in the fourth on an Izzy Wilson RBI single to bring home Dalton Pompey. An error by the Shuckers allowed Orlando Martinez to score and make it 2-0. Didder added one more run before Biloxi could escape the inning on a RBI double to make it 3-0.

Tyler got out the first 16 batters he faced and had a perfect game until the sixth when Biloxi's Brent Diaz hit a single, but nothing would come from it.

The Trash Pandas doubled their lead in the bottom half of the sixth using the long ball. Nay launched his second home run of the day. A couple batters later, Ibandel Isabel hit a two-run shot to left inside the foul pole to give the Trash Pandas a 6-0 lead.

Biloxi added one in the ninth on a solo home run from Brice Turang.

Tyler gave up just one run on two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in the first complete game in Trash Pandas history.

The Trash Pandas record now sits at 22-19. They'll be back on the road tonight to begin a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. at AT&T Field.

Friday's game

Biloxi 13, Rocket City 1

An onslaught of early runs by the Biloxi Shuckers led to a 13-1 defeat of the Rocket City Trash Pandas Friday night at Toyota Field.

Rocket City starting pitcher Aaron Hernandez, who was making his first home start, struggled from the outset. A pair of RBI doubles by Biloxi’s Turang and Luis Castro got things going for the Shuckers in the first inning to make it 2-0.

The Shuckers added two more runs in the second on a RBI groundout by Tyler Friss and a double steal bringing home Ryan Aguilar.

What was a 4-0 lead heading into the third for the Shuckers turned into a 12-0 lead at the end of the inning, bringing 13 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs.

Hernandez gave up 10 runs, nine earned, on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts in his 2 1/3 innings of work.

Castro added one more run for the Shuckers on the scoreboard in the fifth on a solo home run by Castro.

Trash Pandas reliever Ryan Clark pitched three innings, giving up three runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Ethan Small was the starting pitcher for Biloxi. In his seven scoreless innings, he had nine strikeouts and gave up three hits.

Adrian Almeida came in relief of Clark, pitching 1 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. Keith Rogalla and Nathan Bates combined to pitch the final two innings for the Trash Pandas without giving up another run.

The Trash Pandas once again narrowly avoided the shutout for the second consecutive game when Wilson hit an RBI single in the ninth to score Pompey.

The Trash Pandas recorded seven hits in the 13-1 loss. Wilson and David MacKinnon both had a pair of hits.

Saturday's game

Saturday night's game at Toyota Field between the Biloxi Shuckers and the Rocket City Trash Pandas was postponed due to rain.