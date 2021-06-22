Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rocket City Roundup: Trash Pandas sweep Shuckers in doubleheader

By Travis Devlin travis@athensnews-courier.com
Posted by 
The News Courier
The News Courier
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFLTG_0abc6H1M00

A stellar pitching performance by Rocket City Trash Pandas starter Reid Detmers in the first game of a doubleheader led to a 3-2 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field.

As a result of the postponement Saturday, the Trash Pandas had a back-to-back doubleheader.

The Trash Pandas got out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning after a moonshot of a home run to left center by Mitch Nay and a RBI double by Anthony Mulrine.

Biloxi tied the game in the third on a two-run shot by Cam Devanney, but the Shuckers couldn't garner much offensively outside of that the rest of the game off of Detmers.

Mulrine got his second RBI for the Trash Pandas in the fourth and what was ultimately the game-winning RBI on a single to left, scoring Ray-Patrick Didder.

Detmers earned the win for the Trash Pandas after a solid performance on the mound. He gave up just two earned runs on three hits with two walks while tallying 14 strikeouts. Oliver Ortega got the save for Rocket City.

In Game 2 of the doubleheader, dominant pitching again led the way to a 6-1 victory for the Trash Pandas.

Kyle Tyler started on the mound for Rocket City and was dominant from start to finish.

The Trash Pandas broke the 0-0 tie in the fourth on an Izzy Wilson RBI single to bring home Dalton Pompey. An error by the Shuckers allowed Orlando Martinez to score and make it 2-0. Didder added one more run before Biloxi could escape the inning on a RBI double to make it 3-0.

Tyler got out the first 16 batters he faced and had a perfect game until the sixth when Biloxi's Brent Diaz hit a single, but nothing would come from it.

The Trash Pandas doubled their lead in the bottom half of the sixth using the long ball. Nay launched his second home run of the day. A couple batters later, Ibandel Isabel hit a two-run shot to left inside the foul pole to give the Trash Pandas a 6-0 lead.

Biloxi added one in the ninth on a solo home run from Brice Turang.

Tyler gave up just one run on two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in the first complete game in Trash Pandas history.

The Trash Pandas record now sits at 22-19. They'll be back on the road tonight to begin a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. at AT&T Field.

Friday's game

Biloxi 13, Rocket City 1

An onslaught of early runs by the Biloxi Shuckers led to a 13-1 defeat of the Rocket City Trash Pandas Friday night at Toyota Field.

Rocket City starting pitcher Aaron Hernandez, who was making his first home start, struggled from the outset. A pair of RBI doubles by Biloxi’s Turang and Luis Castro got things going for the Shuckers in the first inning to make it 2-0.

The Shuckers added two more runs in the second on a RBI groundout by Tyler Friss and a double steal bringing home Ryan Aguilar.

What was a 4-0 lead heading into the third for the Shuckers turned into a 12-0 lead at the end of the inning, bringing 13 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs.

Hernandez gave up 10 runs, nine earned, on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts in his 2 1/3 innings of work.

Castro added one more run for the Shuckers on the scoreboard in the fifth on a solo home run by Castro.

Trash Pandas reliever Ryan Clark pitched three innings, giving up three runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Ethan Small was the starting pitcher for Biloxi. In his seven scoreless innings, he had nine strikeouts and gave up three hits.

Adrian Almeida came in relief of Clark, pitching 1 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. Keith Rogalla and Nathan Bates combined to pitch the final two innings for the Trash Pandas without giving up another run.

The Trash Pandas once again narrowly avoided the shutout for the second consecutive game when Wilson hit an RBI single in the ninth to score Pompey.

The Trash Pandas recorded seven hits in the 13-1 loss. Wilson and David MacKinnon both had a pair of hits.

Saturday's game

Saturday night's game at Toyota Field between the Biloxi Shuckers and the Rocket City Trash Pandas was postponed due to rain.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The News Courier

The News Courier

Athens, AL
736
Followers
83
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News Courier

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hernandez
Person
Dalton Pompey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket City Trash Pandas#Doubleheader#Biloxi Shuckers#The Rocket City Trash#Rbi#Pompey#Toyota Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballYardbarker

Watch: Shohei Ohtani hits ridiculous home run to catwalk at Tropicana Field

Shohei Ohtani hit an absolutely monstrous home run to lead off Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon decided to bat Ohtani in the leadoff spot against the Rays. The move paid off immediately as Ohtani destroyed the third pitch he saw to deep right field. The ball went to the catwalk at the Trop.
Hastings Tribune

JIH sweeps Norfolk in doubleheader

Coming off a road sweep of rival Kearney Wednesday night, the Johnson Imperial Homes Braves were back at Duncan Field Thursday for a doubleheader against Norfolk. The Braves took the sweep of Norfolk after winning 11-1 in the first game, then having to rally to win game two 5-3. “In...
Athens News Courier

Late scoring leads Trash Pandas to win over Lookouts

An eighth inning rally by the Rocket City Trash Pandas led to a 5-2 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts Tuesday night at AT&T Field. This was the first contest in a six-game series against the Lookouts. Stuck in a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning, the Trash Pandas rallied for...
Cary, NCroanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Post 102 sweeps season opening doubleheader

CARY – Ahoskie Post 102 sweeps a Junior American Legion doubleheader at Cary Saturday afternoon in the season opener. In the first game, Ahoskie beat the Cary Cardinals, 12-3. The Cardinals lead 3-0 after two innings. Ahoskie scores one run in the top of the third on a Dalton Vann...
Hudson, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Columbus sweeps baseball doubleheader from Hudson

HUDSON -- Waterloo Columbus used a 12-run sixth to win the opener, 20-6, and then completed a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader sweep of Hudson Wednesday with a 7-6 win in the nightcap. In the opener, Carter Gallagher drove in five runs while hitting two home runs, one in the...
Wadena Pioneer Journal

WDC legion baseball sweeps Staples in doubleheader

The Wadena-Deer Creek legion baseball team swept Staples in a doubleheader Monday, June 28, winning the first game 9-6 and the second game 6-2. Wadena-Deer Creek got off to a hot start in the first game, according to coach Justin Dykhoff. “Scoring seven runs in the first inning was huge for our momentum.”
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Area roundup: Blue Devils, Zephyrs split Legion doubleheader

MOSCOW — Brayden Turcott delivered a seventh-inning double and went 2-for-4 at the plate in Game 2 as the Camas Prairie Zephyrs rallied late to rebound from a Game 1 loss to the Moscow Blue Devils on Tuesday, winning 7-5 at the Moscow School District Community Playfields. The Blue Devils...
Laredo Morning Times

Tecolotes sweep doubleheader against Saraperos de Saltillo

The Tecolotes Dos Laredos clinched a series victory over the Saraperos de Saltillo thanks to a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday. The Tecolotes were originally set to open their series against the Saraperos on Tuesday in Nuevo Laredo. However, the game was postponed due to weather. With the postponement, Dos Laredos played two seven-inning games at Uni-Trade Stadium on Wednesday.
WAAY-TV

Lookouts' Ashcraft too much for Trash Pandas

The Trash Pandas were shut down by a North Alabama native as they faced the Lookouts Wednesday. Graham Ashcraft, making his Double-A debut, was dominant for Chattanooga. The Huntsville High alum took a perfect game into the seventh before Ray-Patrick Didder singled to break it up. In a complete-game shutout,...
Posted by
Salina Post

Monarchs sweep doubleheader against Canaries

KANSAS CITY, Kan.—The Kansas City Monarchs (22-15) took both games of a doubleheader with the Sioux Falls Canaries (18-20) Thursday night at Legends Field in Kansas City. The Monarchs won the first game 9-5 and took the night cap 3-1. Game 1. There would be no goose eggs on the...
Midland Daily News

Outman walks off nightcap, Loons sweep doubleheader

James Outman knocked in a single to help the Great Lakes Loons walk the Lake County Captains off and sweep a doubleheader Sunday at Dow Diamond. Outman's hit came in the eighth inning in the nightcap and marked the first walkoff win for the Loons (25-23). Catcher Ryan January tied the game in the sixth with a two-run home run before Outman drove in the winning run in extra innings.
Gwinnett Daily Post

Stripers fall under .500 for first time after doubleheader sweep

NORFOLK, Va. – The Gwinnett Stripers were overpowered in their first pair of games against the Norfolk Tides on the season, falling 9-3 and 5-2 in a doubleheader to begin the six-game series at Harbor Park on Wednesday night. In Game 1, Ryan McKenna crushed a two-run homer off Jose...
Wrcbtv.com

Lookouts use back-to-back homers to get ahead for 8-6 victory over Trash Pandas

The Chattanooga Lookouts (26-20) belted three home runs in their dramatic 8-6 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-21). Runs were hard to come by at first for Chattanooga. Lorenzo Cedrola hit the first home run of the game in the opening inning, but Reid Detmers settled down and mowed down the home team.
Gettysburg Times

Surging Pirates sweep SPL doubleheader from Rebels

The Pirates yielded just one earned run as they captured a doubleheader from the Rebels on Sunday. Anthony Lippy went the route in the opener, fanning eight while scattering seven hits and walking just one batter. Lippy was supported by an offense that included two-hit efforts from Mike Tempel, Chase King and Tyler Reinert. Both King and Reinert doubled, and Chris Schachle drove in a team-high three runs.
Lynchburg News and Advance

Shorebirds sweep Hillcats in doubleheader

Lynchburg’s offense came alive late in its loss to Delmarva in Wednesday’s doubleheader opener. Then it went missing in the nightcap. The Shorebirds had to hold off the Hillcats’ seventh-inning rally of the opener to claim an 8-6 victory, and Delmarva used three pitchers to limit Lynchburg to three hits in the nightcap for a 3-0 triumph at Bank of the James Stadium.
Posted by
CBS Detroit

Tigers Sweep Doubleheader From Indians

Miguel Cabrera hit his 494th career homer, moving into sole possession of 28th place all-time, and the Detroit Tigers beat Cleveland 7-1 to complete a doubleheader sweep of the Indians on Wednesday night.
wtaq.com

Timber Rattlers sweep doubleheader from Peoria

Game One: Justin Bullock did something no Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pitcher has done in almost four years and he got plenty of offensive support in a 6-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Sunday afternoon in game one of a doubleheader. The right-hander out of North Carolina tossed a complete game to earn his third win of the season.
WAAY-TV

Trash Pandas surrender 9-run lead, fall to Lookouts

Baseball is an interesting sport. On Friday, the Trash Pandas had a relief pitcher start the game and go about as long as a relief outing might before putting in Kyle Tyler, normally a starter, to carry the bulk of the weight. Chris Rodriguez, who appeared in 13 games with...
Mountain Press

Smokies lose series at Braves, host Trash Pandas this week

PEARL, Miss. — The Tennessee Smokies sandwiched two wins at the Mississippi Braves last week around a four-game losing streak. Tennessee narrowly won last Tuesday’s series opener, 2-1, and blanked the Braves on Sunday, 2-0, but in between they were outscored 18-5. Luis Lugo earned the victory on the mound...

Comments / 0

Community Policy