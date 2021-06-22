Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Mount, NC

Donna Bramel Batchelor

Rocky Mount Telegram
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonna Bramel Batchelor, age 71, was greeted by her Holy Father on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Born in Mason County, KY on October 9, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Bramel and Juanita Emmons Bramel. She is also preceded in death by her great grandson James Kearney; sisters Debbie Bramel and Kimberly Bramel Heideman; and brother Greg Bramel. A true woman of faith, Donna lived a beautiful life always reaching out to help others around her. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Donna also loved horses and attending horse shows and rodeos where she would watch her granddaughter compete. Always up for a challenge, she was known for her cooking and trying out new recipes. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and dear friend to many, she will be immensely missed and never forgotten. Donna is survived by her husband, Wayne Batchelor; son Thomas Batchelor and wife Donna; her granddaughter Logan Batchelor; great granddaughter Leela Kearney; brother-in-law Phil Batchelor and wife Betty; and sister-in-law Teresa Batchelor. A Special Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.

www.rockymounttelegram.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Obituaries
City
Rocky Mount, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy