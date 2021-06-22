Donna Bramel Batchelor, age 71, was greeted by her Holy Father on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Born in Mason County, KY on October 9, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Bramel and Juanita Emmons Bramel. She is also preceded in death by her great grandson James Kearney; sisters Debbie Bramel and Kimberly Bramel Heideman; and brother Greg Bramel. A true woman of faith, Donna lived a beautiful life always reaching out to help others around her. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Donna also loved horses and attending horse shows and rodeos where she would watch her granddaughter compete. Always up for a challenge, she was known for her cooking and trying out new recipes. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and dear friend to many, she will be immensely missed and never forgotten. Donna is survived by her husband, Wayne Batchelor; son Thomas Batchelor and wife Donna; her granddaughter Logan Batchelor; great granddaughter Leela Kearney; brother-in-law Phil Batchelor and wife Betty; and sister-in-law Teresa Batchelor. A Special Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.