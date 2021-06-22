Cancel
Obituaries

Jerry Allen Peterson, 82

Daily Inter Lake
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Allen Peterson, 82, of Montana, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Polson. Jerry was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Erv and Mary (Flynn) Peterson on June 1, 1939. He was a graduate of Bradley High School, South Dakota, and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Southernaire, South Dakota, in 1962. He worked his way through college as a smokejumper fighting forest fires in the Northwest. He served in the Air Force from 1962 to 1966. He married Phyllis Ann Bjerke on June 28, 1963, on Otis Airbase, Massachusetts.

dailyinterlake.com
