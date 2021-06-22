Jerry Allen Peterson, 82
Jerry Allen Peterson, 82, of Montana, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Polson. Jerry was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Erv and Mary (Flynn) Peterson on June 1, 1939. He was a graduate of Bradley High School, South Dakota, and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Southernaire, South Dakota, in 1962. He worked his way through college as a smokejumper fighting forest fires in the Northwest. He served in the Air Force from 1962 to 1966. He married Phyllis Ann Bjerke on June 28, 1963, on Otis Airbase, Massachusetts.dailyinterlake.com