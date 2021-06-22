TV Schedules
This episode is a demonstration of the versatility of merengues. Chef Julia Child observes pastry chef Charlotte Akoto as she creates three different desserts: merengue sandwiches with chocolate cream center, c hocolate merengues with a caramel cream filling, and a merengue Napole on with whipped cream and fresh fruit . First, she demonstrates the te chniques used to make several different kinds of merengues, forming th e part of the dessert that will serve as the base for a variety of cre am and fruit fillings. Then she shows Child how to make the fillings t hemselves, and does a final assembly of all the ingredients.tv.azpm.org