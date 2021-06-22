Cancel
Kalispell, MT

Law roundup: Man uneasy about campground after 35 years

Daily Inter Lake
 17 days ago

A man who purportedly discovered a “suspicious campground” in the area of Martin Camp Road 35 years ago was feeling uneasy about it and wanted a deputy to accompany him back to the site. He claimed the site was suspicious because of the people who had gone missing at the time. He was advised the Flathead County Sheriff's Office would be unable to do that without more information about a possible crime. He said he would revisit the site when he was back in town and would call again if he discovered anything else suspicious.

dailyinterlake.com
