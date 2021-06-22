Whitman County execs outline their priorities for rescue funds

Whitman County has put together a list of priorities to guide where it spends its $9.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and it includes business promotion, mental health and infrastructure.

Jessica Jensema, the county’s administrative services director, said the county has received half of the money and will receive the second half in 2022.

The largest chunk of money, more than $4.2 million, is expected to fund infrastructure upgrades in county buildings. The upgrades will include heating, ventilation and air conditioning units and the installation of fiber and re-cabling multiple facilities. More than 1.6 million of the ARPA money will likely address necessary sewer and water infrastructure improvements in Whitman County towns.

Other proposed uses include spending $1 million to help small businesses. Specifically, Jensema said the county plans to spend a large portion of that money on a campaign to encourage people to shop locally and keep their dollars in the county.

Jensema said the county wants to provide marketing assistance and help businesses attract and retain in-person shoppers. She said businesses are reporting that 60 percent of their orders are still online even as some COVID-19 restrictions have lifted.

The county also will explore ways to help support a licensed daycare provider in Colfax. Currently, there are no daycare services available in the city for infants, Jensema said.

“There has been a need for a while in Colfax for (age) 0-3 care,” she said.

An informational session regarding daycare is expected to take place 6-7 p.m. June 29 at the Colfax School District.

A large portion of the $750,000 proposed for mental health purposes will likely go to Palouse River Counseling, an organization in Pullman that offers behavioral health services.

Jensema said Palouse River Counseling wants to offer group sessions to help people deal with anxiety or depression stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will help PRC initiate those sessions and also hire more counselors to address its backlog of patients, she said.

Whitman County Commissioner Art Swannack said he wants to explore using some of the federal money to hire a veterans services officer. This person would help veterans access the services available to them by aiding them with their paperwork and accessing their medical records when needed.

Swannack said he is open to sharing this officer with neighboring counties. However, he said, additional funding would be needed to keep this full-time position long term.

Commissioner Michael Largent said the county should first find out how many local veterans would utilize this service.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.