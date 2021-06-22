Tottenham manager search: The pros and cons of Nuno Espirito Santo

Liverpool are chasing the signature of Porto forward Otavio and are understood to be in advanced talks with the Portuguese side over a deal. Jurgen Klopp is keen to find some more firepower this summer to cover for his star trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. There are expected to be departures for Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Harry Wilson, further emphasising the need to improve squad depth.