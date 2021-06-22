Cancel
Tottenham manager search: The pros and cons of Nuno Espirito Santo

By Gary Pearson
Cover picture for the articleThanks to Fabio Paratici’s admiration for the Portuguese, Tottenham have revitalized their interest in former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Rumours of his potential appointment ended swiftly after it was learned that Daniel Levy isn’t a proponent of Nuno’s philosophy or the way he organizes his teams. But Paratici strongly opposes Levy’s opinion, which has once again led us to the possibility of Nuno becoming Tottenham manager.

