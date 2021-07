No matter the time of year, there is always something to fish for. Whether it’s perch through the ice, trout in the spring, or summer bass fishing, there is never an offseason for the hardcore angler. If you’re looking for the best fishing gifts out there then you’ve come to the right place. With so much gear and tackle to choose from, you might not know where to start. This list, broken down into categories, will help you find that perfect gift.