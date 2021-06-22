Cancel
State sees rise in turkey violations

Arkansas Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just over 7,000 wild turkeys checked in Arkansas this spring, it's no secret that hunting was a challenge. Some couldn't play by the rules, resulting in a trend noticed by wildlife officers whose business is catching hunters who cut corners. "Business was good this spring," Col. Brad Young, chief...

www.arkansasonline.com
