Why do so many of us make New Year’s Resolutions? What makes January 1 so special? Wouldn’t December 1 or May 1 be just as good of a time to make a change for the better? According to experts, apparently not. For so many people, January 1 marks the start of something new and a chance for change. Milestones give us a chance to change and become better, stronger, or focused on a different outcome. As we move out of this pandemic, it’s time for a fresh start for our country. Now is the time to choose once again to be the #1 manufacturing country in the world. This is our moment.