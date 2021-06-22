2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Will Debut To Public At Goodwood

Actually a brilliant family all-rounder, subtle looks, it’s not an SUV. This estate version of the Arteon might not technically be a shooting brake, but it comes out all guns blazing in R mode, so we can forgive Volkswagen such peccadilloes as overly ambitious naming strategies. Indeed, if the German company can come up with a way to make saloons sounds a bit more enticing it might be able to shift a few more cars. Less forgivable is the company’s description of the car as sitting in the “avant-garde business class”, which might appeal to a certain sort of customer but makes us want to drive the car into a wall. Ahem.