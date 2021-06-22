2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Will Debut To Public At Goodwood
Genesis showed the world its new G70 Shooting Brake back in May, with a promise that more information would be coming soon. That day will soon be upon us, as Hyundai's luxury arm will storm into the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed with its new long roof where it will make its first public debut. Joining the G70 Shooting Brake will be the striking Genesis X electric concept that was revealed in March 2021. The annual hill climb begins on July 8.www.motor1.com