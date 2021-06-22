Umpires begin search for sticky substances

Jacob deGrom said Wednesday that he will not be attending the All-Star Game at Coors Field. He will instead spend time with his family and rest for the second half. "I've thought about it and obviously being named to an All-Star Game is a great honor but I'm just going to take that time and spend it with my family and get healthy for the second half," the New York Mets' ace said after he pitched seven innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.