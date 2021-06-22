How To ‘Build Back Better’ Health Habits After The Pandemic Year
The U.S. is in far different shape today than it was last Memorial Day, and many Americans are, too. According to a recent survey by the American Psychological Association, undesired changes in weight driven by pandemic stress are widespread: 42% of adults reported gaining weight, with a median weight gain of 15 pounds, while 18% reported undesired weight loss. About 66% of people reported changes in their sleep habits, and 23% of respondents reported an increase in alcohol use.www.medicaldaily.com