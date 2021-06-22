Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

How To ‘Build Back Better’ Health Habits After The Pandemic Year

By The Conversation
Posted by 
Medical Daily
Medical Daily
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. is in far different shape today than it was last Memorial Day, and many Americans are, too. According to a recent survey by the American Psychological Association, undesired changes in weight driven by pandemic stress are widespread: 42% of adults reported gaining weight, with a median weight gain of 15 pounds, while 18% reported undesired weight loss. About 66% of people reported changes in their sleep habits, and 23% of respondents reported an increase in alcohol use.

www.medicaldaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Medical Daily

Medical Daily

15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Medical Daily is dedicated to covering health and science news that matters most to our generation. We cover a wide range of stories, but ultimately we are driven by two core values: first, to contribute to our readers’ understanding of what is a very complex and constantly changing field of information, and second, to keep in mind the ultimate “smell test” —we want our stories to be the kind of things you talk about at a bar with your friends. Medical Daily determines coverage based on relevance, clinical significance, and editorial integrity. We give no priority to commercial considerations, and will always clearly distinguish between factual content, commentary, and opinions to avoid misleading readers with institutional propaganda and speculation.

 https://www.medicaldaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Sleep Medicine#Build Back Better#Family Doctor#Americans#College Of Human Medicine#Dbt#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Michigan State University
News Break
Public Health
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Tokyo Olympics will not have spectators

Japan announced Thursday that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will not have spectators in attendance, reversing course amid a rise in new coronavirus cases ahead of the Games, which are starting later this month. The announcement was made after a meeting with five Olympic officials and representatives from the Japanese government.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.
Florida StateCBS News

Elsa becomes Category 1 hurricane, lashes Florida with heavy winds and rain

Elsa is lashing areas in Florida as it turned back into a hurricane Tuesday night. It's unleashing heavy winds and dumping as much as 15 inches of rainfall. With maximized sustained winds of 75 mph, the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning before moving across the Southeast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy