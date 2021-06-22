Mr Waring of the BBC, Tuesday, 14.15, BBC Radio 4
Here’s a fascinating story which we were, until now, pretty unaware of. It’s the life of Peter Waring, who in the late forties, was one of the biggest stars on radio, a magician, comedian and raconteur who was something of an overnight sensation, charming audiences with his droll and deadpan style, which was certainly something of a departure from the bawdy style of the time. But as well as that, he was also a crook, fraudster and thief, and when this was revealed, further work was unforthcoming and it all ended rather unhappily. Here’s the story as realised by Freddie Fox as Waring, in a drama that also features Robert Bathurst as Frank Muir.www.tvcream.co.uk