Your impact on the Illinois basketball program cannot be overstated. Your sheer size, talent and dominance down low lifted a program resting in the Big Ten’s basement to national relevance. Despite an early exit in the NCAA tournament last season, you made a campus believe that its basketball team can compete with the nation’s best. I’m being honest: You owe us nothing. You coming down to Illinois and performing the way you did woke up a basketball rich program. But now, it’s our turn to give back, and playing another season under Brad Underwood gives you the best chance of fulfilling your dream of playing in the NBA.