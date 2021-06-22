Off the Wire

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib, who is entering his sixth NFL season and second with the Raiders, announced the news on Instagram, saying he wasn't doing it for the attention but because he felt representation and visibility were important. "I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said in his video message from his home in West Chester, Penn. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest." Nassib added that he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that seeks to prevent suicides among LGBTQ youth. Nassib is a sixth-year pro who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 in the third round (65th overall) out of Penn State. He played two seasons for the Browns and two for Tampa Bay before joining the Raiders in 2020. He has 20 1/2 sacks in 73 career games.

