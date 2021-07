England are in the throes of a massive Euro 2020 run. Four games into the tournament, and they’ve yet to concede a goal. They won their group and beat Germany in the round-of-16 knockout. Their fans are showing up at pubs at 7 a.m. to support them and the draw has opened up, giving them the opportunity to cruise all the way to the final with wins against Ukraine and either the Czech Republic or Denmark. It couldn’t be going better for Three Lions, which as any self-respecting Brit will tell you, is the surest sign things are about to get terribly, horribly wrong.