We keep on getting some great deals at Amazon.com, where you can find the LG Gram 16-inch Ultra-Lightweight Laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 22-hour battery getting a $103 discount, meaning you can grab one for $1,597 on any of its two different color options. Now, if you want something a bit more affordable, you can grab the ASUS VivoBook 15 that’s currently getting a $20 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $400. It comes with an Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.