Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

How did people do their laundry in the USSR

albuquerqueexpress.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn big cities, people could do their laundry in self-service laundromats, while on rivers and ponds in small villages you can still come across wooden platforms where people would wash their clothes. If you have ever been to a Russian village, you probably noticed wooden planks on rivers and lakes...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ussr#Laundries#Laundry Soap#Water Plus#The Laundry#Russian#Soviet#Evrika#Tass#Novost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Related
SoccerBirmingham Star

10 CURIOUS facts about sports in the USSR

What was Russia's sports past like? We've collated some pretty strange and interesting events and facts about it. From the first Olympics to the historic football match played on Red Square under the watchful eye of Joseph Stalin. 1. Communist flag appears in Europe. Soviet football players in Paris, 1926....
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

China’s Air Force Has a New Enemy (No, Not the U.S. Air Force)

Many of the world’s leaders in the field of science and technology, including the late Stephen Hawking, Telsa founder Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, have all expressed concern in recent years over the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) – most notably its potential use in autonomous weapons. Along with many in academia and human rights groups, the science and tech visionaries have warned that in the wrong hands there is a serious danger posed by AI.
Military19fortyfive.com

How A Russian Nuclear Submarine Accidently ‘Surfaced’ Under a U.S. Attack Sub

It’s tempting to think of sonar as a sort of radar that works underwater. However, water is a far less compliant medium than air even for the most modern sensors, and wind conditions, temperature variations and sounds rebounding off the ocean floor can all dramatically degrade its performance. When attempting to detect the extremely quiet submarines currently in use, just a few adverse factors can turn a very difficult task into an impossible one.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Russia Military Intercepts U.S. Spy Plane While Conducting Massive Pacific Drills in Asia

A Russian fighter jet has intercepted a U.S. spy plane over the Pacific Ocean as the Russian military conducted a massive set of drills in the region. The Russian Defense Ministry reported Thursday that "an air target approaching the State border of the Russian Federation was detected by Russian airspace control over the Pacific Ocean," prompting Russia's Pacific Fleet to scramble a Su-35 fighter jet. The Russian warplane identified the target as a U.S. Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance plane and was said to have escorted the incoming the foreign aircraft away.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The Stealth F-22 Raptor Only Fears One Thing (Not Russia or China)

The F-22 Raptor may be the most elusive fighter ever built. It has a radar-cross section the size of a marble, and if it gets into trouble, it can rocket away traveling up to two-and-a-half times the speed of sound—so fast that the friction from the air would melt its radar-absorbent coatings right off its airframe. But this October, the Air Force discovered that a Raptor with its wings clipped can’t evade the force of nature.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Foreign PolicyThe Guardian

The US’s greatest danger isn’t China. It’s much closer to home

China’s increasingly aggressive geopolitical and economic stance in the world is unleashing a fierce bipartisan backlash in America. That’s fine if it leads to more public investment in basic research, education, and infrastructure – as did the Sputnik shock of the late 1950s. But it poses dangers as well. More...
Military19fortyfive.com

China Built Its Very Own AK-47 Rifle (It Can Fire 15,000 Rounds Without Breaking)

In the 1980s, China’s small arms were largely inferior to the United States and Russia. The PLA was mostly armed with the Type 56 assault rifle, a clone of the original AK-47, and the Type 56 carbine, a clone of the Soviet SKS. There was an abortive attempt to combine the characteristics of these rifles in the 1960s which culminated in the Type 63, an SKS-looking select-fire rifle that used elements of the AK operating mechanism such as a rotating bolt and fed from AK magazines. The Type 63 was too heavy and lacked a pistol grip and inline stock to afford controllability in fully automatic fire. It was an outdated rifle when it was introduced, especially compared to the American M16 and Soviet AKM.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Why Does Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier Pump Out So Much Black Smoke?

For most sailors who served on the Admiral Kuznetzov, Mazut is the stuff of legends. The ultra-thick, tarry black substance that powers the ship is known for being rather toxic, sticky, and not easy to get out of clothes. But why did the Soviet navy keep powering its ships with Mazut? What are the advantages and disadvantages of the fuel? Why exactly is the Kuznetsov so smoky?
Military19fortyfive.com

This Russian Submarine (Armed with Nuclear Missiles) Exploded and Was Lost Forever

Service on board a submarine is one of the more dangerous military occupations, with any accident or mistake potentially proving both catastrophic and deadly. That submarine service can be potentially hazardous is highlighted by the fact that the danger remains high even during regular peacetime patrols. The crew of one Cold War Soviet submarine learned this the hard way.
Military19fortyfive.com

Thermobaric Weapons: The Horrific Way Russia Could ‘Melt’ an Army in a War

The TOS-1 Buratino is a unique Russian self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system (MRLS) that has seen action in global hotspots like Afghanistan, Chechnya, Iraq and Syria. Like the enormous 240-millimeter 2S4 self-propelled mortar, the TOS-1’s specialty is obliterating heavily fortified positions. Although some of these may be found in rural rebel strongholds and fortified caves, they have often been employed in heavily urbanized environments. It’s gained a uniquely nasty reputation because of the horrifying effects of its fuel-air explosive warheads.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

The moment Russia opened fire: Vladimir Putin patrol boat launches a cannon burst in warning to British destroyer... then THREE ships follow it for 200 miles

In a burst of orange flame from the barrel of its 30mm cannon, this appears to be the dramatic moment a Russian patrol vessel opens fire near a British warship. The footage, released by Russia's coastguard last night, seems to give a deck-eye view of the incident from one of the two patrol vessels which harassed HMS Defender in the Black Sea.
Military19fortyfive.com

Could China’s Military Really Crush the U.S in a War?

On January 12, 2019, the Defense Intelligence Agency released an annual report highlighting the radical reorganization of China’s People’s Liberation Army to become faster-responding, more flexible, and more lethal than ever before. The PLA was formed in 1927 as a Communist revolutionary force to oppose the Nationalist Kuomintang government and...
Military19fortyfive.com

Forget Russia or the U.S. Military: China’s Snipers Are Ready for War

While the U.S. Army is concerned about next-generation Russian precision rifles and tactics, China has also been making significant advances in the field. In the 1980s, the Chinese used practically the same equipment as the Soviet Union. Nowadays, they use fairly different sets of equipment, including some rifles chambered in NATO calibers. The diverging development of Chinese precision rifles from the same base is an interesting parable of small-arms development driven by doctrine.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Russian Navy Has A Problem: F-35 Stealth Fighters Are Flying Above Them

On Monday, a Royal Air Force (RAF) Lockheed Martin F-35B had reportedly monitored a Russian naval task force engaged in maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea. Video taken by the Russian warships was reported to show the F-35B, the short/vertical takeoff and landing (S/VTOL) variant of the Joint Strike Fighter, overhead of the Russian flotilla.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

‘This means war’: China warns US over military ties with Taipei

China on Wednesday warned the United States over increasing military contacts with Taiwan saying that seeking independence of Taiwan means ‘war’. China defense ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said that China believes in its complete reunification and expressed Beijing’s opposition towards Washington-Taipei military ties. Guoqiang said that China remains firmly opposed...
Worldallthatsinteresting.com

The Controversial Story Of Gertrude Bell, The British ‘Desert Queen’ Of Iraq

Loathed by British imperialists but beloved by the Iraqis, Gertrude Bell negotiated a sovereign Iraq — while opposing women’s suffrage in her own home country. On Mar. 12, 1921, three British diplomats posed in front of the Sphinx in Egypt. They were members of the Cairo Conference, which was given the power to shape the Middle East and Asia in the post-World War I era. Among them was Gertrude Bell, a wildly successful archaeologist, spy, and explorer.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia’s Sniper Rifles Are Terrifying For One Reason (They Can Pierce Body Armor)

The Russian involvement in Syria and Ukraine has provided a wealth of experience to the Russian military. One of the hallmarks of these engagements is the continued use of sniper tactics. As a result, the modern Russian sniper has evolved far beyond the relatively primitive technology used during the Cold War. Most notably, significant attention has been given to sniper systems that have the ability to penetrate body armor. There are currently three sniper systems in current use by the Russian military that pose a significant threat to American troops wearing body armor. Taken together, these systems cover all possible ranges in an engagement: the SVDK, various .338 Lapua systems and the ASVK.

Comments / 0

Community Policy