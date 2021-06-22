Cancel
MLB

Searching for sticky stuff: MLB umps start checking pitchers

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 16 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jacob deGrom was stopped coming off the mound after retiring the side in order in the first inning, and chuckled as he handed his glove and cap over to the umpire. The New York Mets ace then undid his belt buckle as requested, showing there was no goop there either.

