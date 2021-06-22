Cancel
Marin County, CA

Live updates: Marin supervisors, 9 a.m.

By Marin Independent Journal
Marin Independent Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Marin County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. on June 22, supervisors will receive an update on efforts to conserve water at county facilities. Supervisors will receive a report on the Marin County Regional Housing Needs Allocation and will consider appeal options. At 1 p.m. supervisors will consider options for placing a measure on the ballot to renew the Parks, Open Space and Farmland sales tax, which expires March 31, 2022. At 1:30 p.m., supervisors will begin three days of hearings on the 2021-22 budget. Follow on your mobile device.

www.marinij.com
