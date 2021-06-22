Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenosha, WI

Virtual no more: Kenosha City Council, committees to resume in-person meetings

By Terry Flores
Kenosha News.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kenosha City Council met for the last time Monday night — virtually, that is. The council voted 17-0 to end the emergency declaration it approved 15 months ago that forced the city’s policymakers and their standing committees and other advisory boards to hold meetings electronically. That move came as Wisconsin began to lock down at the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The council’s decision also effectively reinstates in-person meetings for itself, its committees and related advisory boards beginning Tuesday.

www.kenoshanews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Kenosha, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kenosha City Council#The Transit Commission#The Plan Commission#City#Get Government Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it passes over northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 7 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa was weakening as it passed over northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, apparently sparing the state from some of the serious harm authorities had braced for. It had strengthened to a hurricane, the first of the...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas special session brings election law back into spotlight

Texas lawmakers are being corralled back to Austin on Thursday for a special session that's expected to focus on hot-button conservative priorities and put the Lone Star State's battle over voting rights back in the national spotlight. Governor Greg Abbott unveiled an ambitious agenda about 24 hours before Thursday's special...
AccidentsABC News

Firefighters douse ship that exploded at major port in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Firefighting boats on Thursday poured cascades of water on a container ship that had erupted in a fiery explosion at Dubai's main port the previous night, rocking the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy