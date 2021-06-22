Virtual no more: Kenosha City Council, committees to resume in-person meetings

The Kenosha City Council met for the last time Monday night — virtually, that is. The council voted 17-0 to end the emergency declaration it approved 15 months ago that forced the city’s policymakers and their standing committees and other advisory boards to hold meetings electronically. That move came as Wisconsin began to lock down at the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The council’s decision also effectively reinstates in-person meetings for itself, its committees and related advisory boards beginning Tuesday.