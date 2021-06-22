Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Breathing Pattern In The 100 Butterfly

By SwimSwam Partner Content
swimswam.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder. On the first day of the Olympic Trials, one of the most incredible swims was 18-year old Torri Huske, who ripped off a 55.78 in the semi-finals. Torri went out fast on her first 50 meters but showed no signs of fading at the end with a strong finish to the wall. One of the reasons we believe Torri was able to finish so strongly was her breathing pattern.

swimswam.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly#Usa Swimming#The Race Club Hq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
WildlifeEurekAlert

The evolution of axial patterning

In a new article in Nature Communications, a research group led by Grigory Genikhovich at the University of Vienna has found that the way the main body axis of sea anemones is patterned by different intensities of β-catenin signaling is similar to that of sea urchins and vertebrates. This suggests that this axial patterning mechanism already existed about 650 million years ago.
Health Servicestulsapeople.com

Breathing boom

For 25 years, pulmonologist Dr. Mark Boomer has helped patients with critical respiratory problems breathe easier. Though he enjoyed the work, he had a nagging feeling immediate respiratory care could be improved, as a trip to the emergency room was often the only option. “I was bothered immensely, since it...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 7/6/2021

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of recent results. Stock photo via Mine Kasapoglu. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level...
Fitnesstriathlete.com

Dear Coach: How is Breathing Related to Performance?

Examining how we breathe can offer a holistic picture of how every physiological system critical to our training is working and which ones are limiting our performance. The way you breathe uncovers information about your postural alignment, muscular stability, and nervous system. Oxygen is quite literally our vital life force....
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

FINIS Set of the Week: Shake It Out

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, FINIS marketing coordinator and former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes). This week’s set was designed for recovery. 2000 yards to shake it out and get that...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Pawlaski, Kern, Zheng Star At Aquajets Summer Inivte

13-year-old Cate Pawlaski went 1:13.18 and 2:36.50 in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, respectively, at the Aquajets Summer Invite. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 13-year-old Cate Pawlaski went 1:13.18 and 2:36.50 in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, respectively, at the Aquajets Summer Invite. Those times – in long course...
WorkoutsEstes Park Trail Gazette

High Altitude Health: Fitness for the brain

While teaching Tri-Fit class this past Monday, I was reminded of the importance of exercise for the brain. When I first became an instructor while studying exercise science at University of Florida, I learned how important it is to encourage those brain-body connections while exercising. Those who attend my class often hear me call out a ‘brain fitness’ set, which alerts them to listen up and expect quick changes in ques and movements, challenging their brains to react.
Mount Pleasant, SCislandeyenews.com

Breathe Pilates

Feel like you have been stagnant after COVID and looking for a sustainable workout?. Look no further because Breathe Pilates Studio and Spa, once based in Mount Pleasant has relocated to Sullivan’s Island. Breathe Pilates has been operating as a contemporary pilates studio for many years, and with its recent move right on Middle Street, is now next door to the Co-Op.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Daiya Seto Takes Altitude Break To Notch 1:58.42 200 IM Time Trial

Heavy IM medal contender Daiya Seto of Japan raced today in Nagano but will return to the mountain for more altitude training. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We reported that Japanese Olympic medalist and two-time 2019 FINA World Championships title winner Daiya Seto would be training at altitude through...
Hawaii Stateswimswam.com

Lydia Jacoby Gives Inside Look at 2021 Olympic Training Camp in Hawaii

Jacoby gives a rundown of what training has been like with the Olympic team so far, including sets with Abbey Weitzeil, Katie McLaughlin, and Caeleb Dressel Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We sat down with newly minted 2021 Olympian Lydia Jacoby to discuss the 2021 Olympic Trials in Omaha...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Tokyo 2020 US Olympic Team Birthdays and Zodiac Signs

World Record holder, Caeleb Dressel is one of only two members of the US Olympic swimming roster that was born on a Friday. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. With the Tokyo Games not far away, it’s time for some fun statistics on the birthdays and ages of the 50 swimmer United States Olympic roster.
Workoutsswimswam.com

Daily Swim Coach Workout #481

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

2021 Tokyo Olympic Swimming Previews: Mixed Medley Relay

The mixed medley relay is expected to come down to the last three World Champs in the event... plus one nation that didn't even compete at 2019 Worlds. Archive photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. When: Pool swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1, 2021. Open...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Follow the French 2020 Olympic Swimming Roster on Instagram and Twitter

Here is the complete list of Instagram and Twitter usernames for the French roster featuring Rio 50 freestyle men's silver medalist, Florent Manaudou. Archive photo via FINA. With the French swimming roster officially announced here for the Tokyo Games, follow the team on Instagram and Twitter as they make their final preparations. The team features 25 athletes with 17 men and 8 women. Below are the Instagram and Twitter usernames for each athlete.
Apparelswimswam.com

Fike Swim Launches Boring Black

For those who can’t yet handle rubber chickens, flamingos, or citrus fruits, we introduce the suit you’ve been waiting for...Boring Black. Current photo via Fike Swim. Yeah, that’s right, we created a video, launched a campaign, and paid SwimSwam all for a black suit. You gotta celebrate the little things, and a black suit has never been so exciting. For those who can’t yet handle rubber chickens, flamingos, disco girls, or citrus fruits, we introduce the suit you’ve been waiting for…Boring Black.
Healthdrhyman.com

How to Rewire Your Brain For Sleep

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the following...

Comments / 0

Community Policy