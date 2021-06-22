Breathing Pattern In The 100 Butterfly

Courtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder. On the first day of the Olympic Trials, one of the most incredible swims was 18-year old Torri Huske, who ripped off a 55.78 in the semi-finals. Torri went out fast on her first 50 meters but showed no signs of fading at the end with a strong finish to the wall. One of the reasons we believe Torri was able to finish so strongly was her breathing pattern.