BetterHelp Remained Podcasting’s Top Ad Spender In May, Dell Is The Big Mover.

The torrid pace of new content creation continued during the first half of 2021. The number of new podcasts that debuted during the first six months of the year total 486,355, according to the podcast search engine Listen Notes. That is more than the 383,678 new podcasts introduced during the first half of 2020 when lockdowns led to many launches. By Listen Notes’ count, at mid-year there are at least 2,549,352 podcasts, a 34% increase from the end of 2020. And the number continues to grow by the hour.