BetterHelp Remained Podcasting’s Top Ad Spender In May, Dell Is The Big Mover.

insideradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe online mental health service provider BetterHelp was podcasting’s biggest advertiser during May and that has now been the case for nine consecutive months. Magellan AI says the company significantly amped up its spending. It estimates BetterHelp spent $5.67 million during May. That was a 38% increase from its April spending. It spread its ad dollars across 532 podcasts last month, mostly in the Society & Culture genre.

Comments / 0

Community Policy