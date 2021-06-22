9 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including comedian T.J. Miller at Liberty Center

Multiple big events are happening throughout the Greater Cincinnati region this week. Here’s a look at some of the things to do:. Based on the classic Disney movie, this musical theater production features all your favorite songs, including “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl.” Check it out at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, through June 30 at noon and 7 p.m. Tickets are $65-$76 and $35 for children 11 and younger. For more information and suggested arrival times, call 800-677-9505 or visit www.lacomedia.com.