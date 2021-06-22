Insurance Advertisers Put Audio Logos In Power Rotation On Radio.

A nine percent increase in iHeartRadio’s unique U.S. monthly audience in June kept the company at the top of Podtrac’s monthly ranking of the top publishers it measures. iHeartRadio had a reach of 31.7 million last month with nearly 252 million downloads. As the number of active shows on iHeartRadio has grown – in June it had 567 – the gap between it and second place NPR has continued to widen. Last month NPR had a unique U.S. monthly audience of 20.2 million, a four percent drop month-to-month. NPR had 47 active shows which had a combined 151.3 million downloads.