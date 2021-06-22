Insurance Advertisers Put Audio Logos In Power Rotation On Radio.
The insurance industry is one of radio’s most consistent ad categories, frequently placing numerous brands in the upper reaches of the medium’s top advertisers. It’s also one of the most proficient users of sonic branding, producing three of the top performers in Veritonic’s annual ranking of the brands with the best sonic signatures. For the week of June 14-20, two of these 2021 Audio Logo Index winners were also among radio’s highest volume advertisers.www.insideradio.com