How To Look More Professional at Work

If you’ve been working from home this past year, you’ve likely noticed that the lines between your personal and your work life tend to get a bit blurry. You can roll out of bed and into a Zoom meeting in five minutes flat, you can do laundry in between client presentations, and your workspace also becomes your working out space. Even if you’re short on time and can’t spend an hour on the exercise bike you purchased mid-pandemic, there are still a couple of exercises you can do from your desk at home so you can tone your muscles and get the blood pumping before that companywide call. In fact, you can tone that core, sculpt your arms, and strengthen those legs without ever leaving your Slack channel. You just have to rethink the way you use your space, and that includes making the most of that chair and even the very walls around you.