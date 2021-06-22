Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

How To Look More Professional at Work

By Mallory Knee
detroitfashionnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you first start your career, being young can be intimidating. Keep reading to learn how to look more professional at work and gain confidence. Being young can sometimes feel like a disadvantage. When you work with older coworkers and want to present yourself as serious and knowledgeable, appearing mature is essential. Establishing credibility doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your personality, though. In this blog, we’ll discuss how to look more professional at work to help you appear mature while still embracing your personal strengths.

detroitfashionnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professionalism#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How to Engage Introverts at Work

Engaging introverts to contribute at work can be a very difficult undertaking. And today we are all working from home, or working remote, or working flex schedules and hours. So at first glance it may seem impossible to get everyone on the same page! And to make matters worse, it seems like the same handful of people – the usual bunch – are always coming forth to talk or participate making no room for others to contribute! Frustrating!
EconomyThrive Global

How to Be More Creative at Work and In Your Business

Creativity isn’t just something you apply to art alone. You can find creative ways to solve problems and create new experiences in virtually all areas of life. You can creatively use doodles to help you study by making sketches to bring abstract concepts to life. A person can make their cooking extraordinary with out-of-the-box thinking. And you can also bring creative solutions to your workplace whether you own a business or work there as an employee.
Career Development & AdviceInc.com

How to Delegate Work and Be a More Productive Leader

In my role as a business adviser, a complaint I often hear from owners and professionals alike is that there is just not enough time to get everything done. This is especially true of perfectionists, who feel hard-pressed to delegate critical tasks to anyone who may be less capable. In these cases, I hear the terms "control freak" and "micromanager" tossed around.
EntertainmentPosted by
Android Police

How Google Photos can make your casual sky photos look professional in seconds

You just landed in that beautiful city or town you've been dreaming about for months, but it's cloudy, dreary, and you know every single photo you'll take will look very depressing. So you go about your day, enjoy your time, but whenever you snap a pic to keep the memories, you end up a little disappointed. If only there was a way to quickly boost those images so they look just a little bit more attractive... or at least as attractive as you see them in your mind's eye. Well, the solution is in Google Photos but it's not available for everyone.
Softwareciodive.com

Hybrid work transition overwhelms, challenges IT professionals

The transition to hybrid work from the work-from-home environment is putting pressure on IT departments to cater to split in-person and remote enterprise needs. Half (53.4%) of IT professionals say the ongoing management of remote and hybrid workers is one of their biggest challenges, according to a JumpCloud survey of 401 U.S. SME IT decision-makers. Meeting security, business continuity and employee demands weighs on IT workers as they begin to manage technology across environments.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How Professionals And Organizations Need To Prepare For The ‘Great Resignation’

Part of Kathy Caprino’s series “Supporting Today’s Workforce”. As many of us have heard, recent data suggests that the great resignation is coming. The term “great resignation” was coined by Anthony Klotz, a Texas A&M University associate management professor who has studied the exits of hundreds of workers. In his interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, Klotz shares his prediction that many more people who had hung onto their jobs during the pandemic because of uncertainty are now readying themselves to quit.
BusinessThe Drum

How remote working has made Ebiquity more inclusive, innovative and agile

Businesses need no longer be confined by the four walls of an office. That’s the most exciting lesson of lockdown for Debbie Morrison, managing director of global partnerships and events at media investment analysts Ebiquity. In fact, she believes having its staff working remotely has made Ebiquity more global, inclusive, innovative and agile.
Appareldetroitfashionnews.com

The Benefits of Stepping Out of Your Style Comfort Zone

When you're unsure what to wear, trying something new can be daunting. In this blog, we'll discuss the benefits of stepping outside your style comfort zone. The Benefits of Stepping Out of Your Style Comfort Zone. When you find clothing and trends that fit your body and aesthetic, it can...
JobsPosted by
MassLive.com

Looking for remote work? How to get a work from home job

Remote work has become one of the most sought-after types of jobs in the months following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many employers are expanding their remote work positions and others are moving to a “hybrid” model with a mix of in-person days and work-from-home days. LinkedIn reported that...
Skin Carethedoctorstv.com

Looking for a More Defined Jawline?

As we age, our jawlines lose contour and can develop a dip or a pre-jowl sulcus on each side of the face. Plastic surgeon Dr. Deepak Dugar shares how hyaluronic acid fillers can help reshape our lower face as we age. He demonstrates using Restylane Define on his patient Mia, who gets a more youthful look to her face in just 5 minutes.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

How To Work with External Database

When you enable Velo you also automatically get Wix Data, which lets you work with our built-in databases on your site. You may also want to work with data that you maintain in an external database. Velo lets you connect your site to an external database and then work with that database collection in your site just as you would with our built-in collections.
Softwarevmware.com

How does PSCLI works

Can I have a shed of light on how does the Powercli interact with connection server and other vmware components?. I had a script that was working fine and now is not working at all, we do have CB(carbon black) on our environment and I would like to know what is been block when I make a connection from the powercli to the connection server , I have a new connection server box without carbon black and it works ok.
ScienceInc.com

How to Make Your Brain Work Better: Add More 'Soft Fascination' to Your Day

When you're staring at a screen for long periods, doctors often recommend something called the 20-20-20 Rule -- every 20 minutes look 20 feet away from you for 20 seconds. The idea is that varying your focus prevents eye strain. Could varying your focus in other areas of your life prevent other types of strain as well?
Workoutsthemanual.com

Workout While You Work: Easy Desk Exercises to Try on the Job This 2021

If you’ve been working from home this past year, you’ve likely noticed that the lines between your personal and your work life tend to get a bit blurry. You can roll out of bed and into a Zoom meeting in five minutes flat, you can do laundry in between client presentations, and your workspace also becomes your working out space. Even if you’re short on time and can’t spend an hour on the exercise bike you purchased mid-pandemic, there are still a couple of exercises you can do from your desk at home so you can tone your muscles and get the blood pumping before that companywide call. In fact, you can tone that core, sculpt your arms, and strengthen those legs without ever leaving your Slack channel. You just have to rethink the way you use your space, and that includes making the most of that chair and even the very walls around you.
Economywraltechwire.com

How much should I get paid to work at a startup? It’s more than a question of salary

Author’s Note: Hi there. I’m Joe Procopio, and I’ve been an entrepreneur in the Triangle for over 20 years, currently Chief Product Officer at Get Spiffy mobile vehicle care and maintenance. It’s always been a mission of mine to help other entrepreneurs become better entrepreneurs, and I try to do that via actionable, insightful, honest advice from my own experience. I was posting that advice here under the Teaching Startup label, and you can find the old posts under that label.
PetsThrive Global

Rhea Freeman: “Make your content better”

Use the features. Instagram has some incredible features like Stories, Lives, Guides, and recently Reels too. By using these features, you’re helping people consume your content in the way they want. And when you tap into something new that Instagram seem to be prioritising, like Reels at the moment, this can help you too. If you have a look at your Explore page, you’ll see what type of content is appearing the most. At time of writing, Reels takes up a double height space at regular intervals.
GolfGolf.com

3 simple steps to eliminate back pain at 50 and beyond

Editor’s note: This article was published in partnership with GolfForever. Raise your hand if back pain has ever prevented you from playing your best on the course?. *In this hypothetical situation, there are tons of hands in the air (and we really do care).*. Back pain, and more specifically lower...
Businessskiddle.com

A Note About Our Customer Care Next Week

Skiddle has, since the beginning, always tried to put the customer first. In fact, believe it or not, myself and Ben were once customers and when we created Skiddle it was essentially a side project to better our own nights out. To discover new events (2001) and to make the purchase process as simple as possible (about 2006).

Comments / 0

Community Policy