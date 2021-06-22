Graphic novel charting Motörhead’s rise to fame to arrive in September

No one has ordered enough copies of Skybound X. We've been saying that for a while. Because Image Comics/Skybound has just announced through Publisher's Weekly Skybound Comet, a new original graphic novel imprint aimed at Young Adult (Ages 12+) and Middle Grade (Ages 8-12) audiences, which will launch next year in comic stores, book stores, libraries, and book fairs. And it will launch in July 2022 with Clementine Book One, beginning a trilogy set in the world of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead, from award-winning writer/artist Tillie Walden (Spinning, On A Sunbeam). It will star Clementine from the TellTale Games Walking Dead franchise, who is also making her comic book debut in the upcoming Skybound X #1 on the 7th of July. This will be followed by Everyday Hero Machine Boy OGN from rising star voices Tri Vuong and Irma Kniivila in September 2022, but first appearing in Skybound X #2 on the 14th of July. And then Sea Serpent's Heir Book One, kicking off a fantasy trilogy from acclaimed creators Mairghread Scott and Pablo Tunica, in October 2022, but first appearing in Skybound X #4 on the 28th of July.