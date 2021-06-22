Cancel
Graphic novel charting Motörhead’s rise to fame to arrive in September

By Daniel Peters
NME
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn authorised graphic novel about Motörhead is on the way. Titled Motörhead: The Rise Of The Loudest Band In The World, the book will cover the 40-year career of the band and its frontman, the late Lemmy Kilmister. Illustrated by animation studio Fantoons and written by David Calcano and Mark...

www.nme.com
