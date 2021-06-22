This Keurig coffee maker has nearly 24,000 rave reviews—and it's on sale for Prime Day

The coffee maker remains one of the most popular and easiest ways to brew a morning cup (or two or three). But, like many appliances, they’re getting smart, and some can have your brew ready and waiting when you wake up. With the advancements come even more decisions to make when you want to buy a new one. To help you find the best machine for your needs, we got in touch with Peter Giuliano, the Chief Research Officer for the Specialty Coffee Association. Read on for his buying and brewing tips, followed by our reviews of the best coffee makers.