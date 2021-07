If you had invested $1,000 each in the stock of trucking company Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL), food equipment company Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD), and paint and coatings company Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) 20 years ago, you would be worth more than $525,000 by now. While it's easy to look at such things in hindsight, perhaps there's value in looking at some of the lessons learned and then applying them to investments now. So with that in mind, let's take a closer look at why all three industrial stocks have done so well.