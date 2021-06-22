Cancel
Accidents

Clydach fire: Crews spend 14 hours tackling blaze

BBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters spent 14 hours tackling a blaze at an industrial estate in Swansea. Residents in Clydach were told to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut after crews were called to the fire at about midday on Monday. Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the...

#West Wales#Natural Resources Wales#Accident
