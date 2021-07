Just three weeks after taking office with a precarious majority, Israel’s new broad-coalition government has begun to falter. The Executive has failed to renew the validity of a controversial temporary law that vetoes the granting of nationality or residency to Palestinians married to Israeli Arab citizens. In a vote held at dawn this Tuesday in the Knesset (Parliament), the internal divisions in the government coalition and the turnaround given by the opposition, led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have forced the uprising as of Wednesday of the legal ban on family reunification in Israel and East Jerusalem for couples from Gaza and the West Bank.