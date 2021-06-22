Cancel
Entertainment

O’Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects, UK: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2021

By Ellie Stathaki
Wallpaper*
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining the 2021 Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory, our annual list of exciting emerging practices from across the globe, O’Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects was formed in London five years ago. The studio’s Dewsbury Road house extension emphasises a connection to the property’s garden, while celebrating wood. Who: O’Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects. Jody O’Sullivan and...

www.wallpaper.com
#Wallpaper#Design#Red Brick House
Entertainmentfinance-commerce.com

An architect with an eye on the environment

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. As climate change accelerates, one of the many contributing factors is the built environment — that is, the structures people have created over eons, including buildings and infrastructure like bridges and roads.
WorldWallpaper*

Architects’ Directory 2021: Local Studio, South Africa

‘Local Studio is a quintessentially Joburg outfit: fast-paced, entrepreneurial and imperfect,’ says its founder, Thomas Chapman. He set up his South African architecture practice in 2012 and now runs it together with three co-directors, Samantha Trask, Daniel Trollip and Shawn Constant, and two non-executive directors, Khensani de Klerk and Njabulo Phekani. The small outfit – just 12 people strong – is prolific, having built 40-something projects in the past nine years, and shows no sign of slowing down.
DesignArchDaily

Young European Architects

CA’ASI exhibits Young European Architects, one of the collateral events of the 17th Biennale Architettura from May 22nd to November 21st, 2021. Following the success of the New Chinese Architecture competition in 2010, the Young Arab Architects in 2012, the Young Architects in Africa in 2014 and the Young Architects in Latin America, Architecturestudio organized this year the Young European Architects competition to support a young generation of architects in an approach of international recognition.
Visual ArtPosted by
Forbes

Milanese Architect Stefano Boeri Builds Forests In The Sky

Stefano Boeri builds tree houses, but they’re not the kind you might imagine. Instead, the Milanese architect and urban planner is constructing high-density towers for trees inhabited by humans aimed at improving quality of life by inviting nature into the heart of the steel-and-concrete jungle. It’s not simply about a green wall or roof garden, but growing plants and actual trees – oak, beech, larch, olive, cherry and apple – in planters on the staggered, overhanging balconies of skyscrapers from top to bottom, which results in a landmark that mutates with the seasons. If we were to compare his high rises to a tall tree, the balconies would be the branches, the plants the leaves, the central structure the trunk and the hydraulic watering scheme the roots, where irrigation is performed with groundwater pulled by a pump system powered by solar panels on the roof. And if the Italian architect had his way, our planet would be populated by entire sustainable forest cities composed of these vegetal towers. For him, it’s a matter of the environmental survival of contemporary metropolises. So in 2014, he erected his first Bosco Verticale (Vertical Forest) in Milan composed of two residential skyscrapers rising 112 and 80 meters respectively, the first prototype of a sustainable building featuring façades carpeted with the leaves of 800 trees (ranging from 3 to 9 meters tall), 5,000 shrubs and 15,000 plants of 100 different species, which focuses on the relationship between humans and other living species. Making up the equivalent of three hectares of woodland and undergrowth concentrated in just 3,000 sqm of urban space, it forms a micro-climate, absorbs CO2 and fine particles from automobile traffic, produces oxygen, improves air quality, lowers temperatures, shields from noise pollution, reduces energy consumption and promotes biodiversity. Approximately 1,600 specimens of birds and butterflies have made the trees and bushes their habitat, and ladybirds were released inside the greenery as a natural pesticide. Boeri considered vegetation not just as ornamental, but a basic building block of architecture. Named in 2019 one of the 50 Most Influential Tall Buildings of the Last 50 Years that represent a momentous change in thinking or technique by the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, it has become not only a highly-recognizable symbol of Milan, but also a shining example of metropolitan reforestation embracing the close cohabitation of architecture and nature and defying energy-consuming urban sprawl.
Visual Artarchitectureartdesigns.com

Cipea Villa by Sanaksenao Architects in Najing, China

The Cipea Villa is a distinct contemporary villa located on the edge of a lake in China’s Pearl Spring Tourist and Holiday Resort Zone in Nanjing. Designed by Sanaksenaho Architects, this stunning villa design definitely draws attention with its eccentric exterior design achieved with exposed concrete and large glazed surfaces facing the lake.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Above Board Living / Luigi Rosselli Architects

Manufacturers: David Reddy Furniture, Evolution Windows. Text description provided by the architects. Where the land meets the sea the blue expanse of ocean and sky is a magnet for humanity, the Blue Planet Dwellers; this home, created for a family reaching maturity, with adult children and parents deeply passionate about good design, expressed through their creation and manufacture of accessories for daily life, aimed to remove barriers to that irresistible attraction. They craved the ability to live their lives intimately connected to the nearby Bronte Beach and the Pacific Ocean horizon beyond; to watch the morning sun rise from its depths and be immersed in the conditions of the surf and sea breezes rising from the water.
WorldArchDaily

Weather House / n o t architects studio

Text description provided by the architects. When you take a walk in the park, you will find a place to stay and change the way you spend your time depending on the weather, season, and time of the day. This is a proposal for a house that resembles a park and a walking path.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Flat with Half Arc / SHKAF interior architects

Lead Architects: Anna Akhremenkova, Viktoria Korneeva. Text description provided by the architects. A small apartment 33 square meters in Moscow is done for rent. It is located at the center of a dynamic city and is perfect for a young professional without a family. The idea was to create a...
Entertainmenthomestratosphere.com

Tokyo Penthouse by G architects studio

Program: Residence (5F_6F area) (Old building complete:1978) Tokyo Penthouse is a renovation project located in a 40-year-old building, near the Tokyo tower. Traditionally, rooftop areas have been reserved for machine rooms, but after the Plaza Hotel in New York announced its penthouse project in 1923, a number of penthouses have been built on rooftops around the world. In Tokyo, penthouses are often constructed in an atypical inner space on top of a tall building erected on a small piece of land.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
Visual Artarchitectureartdesigns.com

Reborn House by Alhumaidhi Architects in Al-Bidea, Kuwait

The Reborn House is a luxurious seaside villa located in Bidaa, Kuwait. It was designed by Alhumaidhi Architects in an area where the western side is exposed to a busy street. Naturally, the design ensures maximum privacy from the street-side and maximum openness to the side facing the coast. The home spans across three levels and offers almost 13,000 square feet of luxurious minimalist living spaces with splendid views.
EntertainmentMetropolis Magazine

Queeries Is Documenting the Experiences of LGBTQIA+ Architects and Designers

Fifty-two years ago today, the Stonewall riots served as a turning point in the gay liberation movement and the ongoing fight for LGBTQIA+ rights in the United States. While we may have more freedoms than our queer predecessors, it’s as important as ever to remember that Pride started as a riot—an act of resistance against police brutality led largely by Black trans women. With ongoing police violence in the United States and a new wave of regressive anti-trans legislation, it is clear that the fight for equity and equality for queer folks is far from over.
Henderson, NVnevadabusiness.com

TSK Architects Names New Director of Marketing

TSK Architects is proud to announce the addition of Ree Miskimon, as director of marketing for the firm’s Henderson, Reno-Tahoe, Los Angeles and China offices. A decorated marketing professional, Miskimon brings more than 20 years of experience specializing in architecture and engineering to her new role with TSK. “We are...
DesignArchDaily

Dear House / FUMIASO ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES

Text description provided by the architects. Gentle human life spreading under a cloudy sky. The site is located in the suburbs of Kanazawa City, Ishikawa Prefecture. In the past, it was a place where rice fields stretched as far as the eye could see and the wind could be visualized, but now the site is located on a corner lot in a popular residential area that is neatly divided into a grid pattern. The east-west street has little traffic due to a dead end right next to it, while the north-south street has more traffic than that. This is a project to build a new atelier and residence in such a location.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Stepping Stone House / Craig Tan Architects

Houses, Residential Interiors • Melbourne, Australia. Text description provided by the architects. Exploring the notion of an urban retreat, the Stepping Stone House was designed by Craig Tan Architects, with collaboration on the interiors with Custom Co. On a narrow site, the house focuses on creating a nurturing family home that heightens social interactions, and a deeper engagement with the natural elements. Departing from the traditional front and rear garden arrangement, the key driver of the brief was to consolidate the gardens into a single Northerly orientated space at the front of the property.
Visual Arthappeningsmagazinepa.com

Meet Architect: Alex Camayd, AIA

Where were you born and how and why did you come to this country?. I was born in Holguin, Cuba. After our family’s business was confiscated by Castro’s government, my parents decided to send my two older brothers to the United States. A year later, following the failed Bay of Pigs invasion, they became concerned about the impending conscription of 12-year-old boys into the army. I too left the country for Miami accompanied by my aunt at the age of 11. It took three years before our family was reunited.
Home & Gardenhomeadore.com

MA House by Pitsou Kedem Architects

MA House is a concrete residence with an aluminum facade located in Tel Aviv, Israel, designed in 2018 by Pitsou Kedem Architects. The principal idea was to create a layered building design. An aluminum wall was designed for the entire façade to form a kind of perforated outer envelope, enwrapping the building and creating another layer between the house and the street and neighbors. The aluminum wall was created with a repetitive pattern so that light could penetrate it and introduce dramatic shadow play throughout the day in keeping with the movement of the sun. The openings allow one to glance out to the environment or into the house; they allow natural light to penetrate the house by day, and artificial light to shine outwards at night. Additionally, the slashed and perforated envelope forms a sort of minimalist and polished object that emphasizes the monastic and tightly-controlled language the designers chose to use.

