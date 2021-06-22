O’Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects, UK: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2021

Stefano Boeri builds tree houses, but they’re not the kind you might imagine. Instead, the Milanese architect and urban planner is constructing high-density towers for trees inhabited by humans aimed at improving quality of life by inviting nature into the heart of the steel-and-concrete jungle. It’s not simply about a green wall or roof garden, but growing plants and actual trees – oak, beech, larch, olive, cherry and apple – in planters on the staggered, overhanging balconies of skyscrapers from top to bottom, which results in a landmark that mutates with the seasons. If we were to compare his high rises to a tall tree, the balconies would be the branches, the plants the leaves, the central structure the trunk and the hydraulic watering scheme the roots, where irrigation is performed with groundwater pulled by a pump system powered by solar panels on the roof. And if the Italian architect had his way, our planet would be populated by entire sustainable forest cities composed of these vegetal towers. For him, it’s a matter of the environmental survival of contemporary metropolises. So in 2014, he erected his first Bosco Verticale (Vertical Forest) in Milan composed of two residential skyscrapers rising 112 and 80 meters respectively, the first prototype of a sustainable building featuring façades carpeted with the leaves of 800 trees (ranging from 3 to 9 meters tall), 5,000 shrubs and 15,000 plants of 100 different species, which focuses on the relationship between humans and other living species. Making up the equivalent of three hectares of woodland and undergrowth concentrated in just 3,000 sqm of urban space, it forms a micro-climate, absorbs CO2 and fine particles from automobile traffic, produces oxygen, improves air quality, lowers temperatures, shields from noise pollution, reduces energy consumption and promotes biodiversity. Approximately 1,600 specimens of birds and butterflies have made the trees and bushes their habitat, and ladybirds were released inside the greenery as a natural pesticide. Boeri considered vegetation not just as ornamental, but a basic building block of architecture. Named in 2019 one of the 50 Most Influential Tall Buildings of the Last 50 Years that represent a momentous change in thinking or technique by the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, it has become not only a highly-recognizable symbol of Milan, but also a shining example of metropolitan reforestation embracing the close cohabitation of architecture and nature and defying energy-consuming urban sprawl.