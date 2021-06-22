Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

How World War II began for the USSR

dallassun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 22, 1941, most Soviet citizens were confident that the Red Army would defeat the Nazis in a matter of months. However, disillusionment set in very quickly. "Our troops' offensive seemed to come as a complete tactical surprise to the enemy on the entire front. The border bridges across the Bug and other rivers were seized everywhere without a fight and no damage. The total unexpectedness of our attack was evidenced by the fact that the units in the barracks were caught unawares, planes were on the airfields covered with tarpaulins, and the vanguard elements attacked by our troops had to ask the command for instructions..." This is how the chief of the General Staff of the German Ground Forces, Franz Halder, described the Wehrmacht's invasion of the Soviet Union in the early morning of June 22, 1941, in his diary.

www.dallassun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgy Zhukov
Person
Franz Halder
Person
Joseph Stalin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#War#Soviet People#Ussr#Nazis#The Red Army#Romanian#Shells#Infantry Regiment#333rd Rifle Regiment#Luftwaffe#Fighter Aviation Regiment#Junkers#Germans#Russians#Narva#The 4th Army#Poles#The Western Front
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
News Break
World War II
Related
MilitaryNewsweek

Treasure Hunter Discovers Body of German World War II Soldier

The body of a German soldier who died in World War II has been found buried in the Netherlands by a person searching through fields with a metal detector. The detectorist found the body in the municipality of Best after their equipment fired on pieces of ammunition and the recognition tag of the soldier in the unmarked grave.
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

The BEST Soviet military commander of World War II

Four times Hero of the Soviet Union, Marshal Georgy Zhukov was the architect of the Red Army's key victories over the Nazis during World War II. He was always dispatched to the most dangerous sectors of the Soviet-German front. He was one of the main authors of the triumph of...
Military19fortyfive.com

Why Japan Lost World War II At Pearl Harbor

The old proverb “for want of a nail” serves as the basis for many “what if” scenarios, notably where one small moment can have unseen consequences. In the case of the history of the Second World War, a question is asked as to how Imperial Japan could have won the conflict and in many ways, it could come down to the want of a nail.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Had a Secret Plan to Wage a Nuclear War to Crush NATO in 7 Days

There have been numerous discussions regarding how NATO could have defeated the Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact allies in a World War III that fortunately never occurred. As the National Interest has previously noted, crucial to NATO’s strategic mission was to prevent the destruction of the alliance by military force. That required four wartime goals of gaining and maintaining air superiority, keeping sea lines of communication open to North America, maintaining the territorial integrity of West Germany and avoiding the use of nuclear weapons.
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

America's first World War II offensive

By July, 1942, only seven months after Pearl Harbor, the Japanese had successfully occupied Wake Island, Guam, the Philippines, Burma, Borneo, Hong Kong, the Dutch East Indies, Sumatra, Singapore, Attu and Kiska in the Aleutians, and many island groups in the western Pacific. Allied forces were on the defensive everywhere....
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia vs. the U.S. Navy: Who Would Have Won A World War III Deathmatch?

Over the course of the Cold War, the balance of forces between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Soviet Union changed dramatically. At different points, a war would have played out in far different ways in the major theaters, including Central Europe, the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Far East, and even in space. For the most part, changes to each side’s forces came slowly, with only a few significant shifts due to technological advances.
Tehachapi, CAtheloopnewspaper.com

Emery Hubbard: World War II Veteran of the Battle of the Bulge

(Note: This is the 17th article in a continuing series about local military veterans and their service to our great country. It is also the second article focusing on World War II. Like Bill Jasper and Henry Martinez [February 13, 2021 issue of The Loop], Mr. Hubbard took part in stopping the massive last-ditch German offensive on the Western Front that began in December 1944, and which is commonly known to Americans as the Battle of the Bulge.)
Ottumwa, IAOttumwa Courier

Look to the skies: World War II bomber makes Ottumwa appearance

OTTUMWA — After five years of restoration, the Berlin Express B-25 Mitchell Bomber is out on its first tour with a stop in Ottumwa. “You’re in for a real treat,” Pam Kaupins, member of the Airport Commission and chairperson of Saturday’s airport open house, told a group of media Thursday afternoon as they prepared to board a flight. “It’s really one of those moments of a lifetime.”
Fairlawn, OHAkron Leader Publications

World War II vet speaks at veterans’ group meeting

FAIRLAWN — At their first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down their gatherings, the World War II, Korean and Vietnam Wars Roundtable hosted a talk by a 100-year-old World War II veteran at the Fairlawn Community Center June 24. Lt. Senior Grade James Brandenburg, who turned 100 May...
Worldallthatsinteresting.com

Elyesa Bazna, The Valet Who Became The Most Dangerous Nazi Spy Of World War II

From 1943 to 1944, Elyesa Bazna worked as a valet for the British ambassador to Turkey. But behind the scenes, he photographed secret documents and gave them to the Nazis. Elyesa Bazna had led a rambling, aimless life for 40 years, working as a driver for the French Army, a locksmith for a French carmaker, and even briefly as a professional opera singer. But in April 1943, he found himself a middle-aged servant at the embassies in Ankara, Turkey, and began to wonder if that was all he’d ever be.
POTUSNewsweek

Nuclear Weapons Make World War 'Impossible,' Kremlin Spokesperson Says

Tensions between global superpowers have raised concerns about the possibility of situations escalating into another World War, but Russia doesn't see that happening because Russia and the United States are nuclear equals. Russia achieved nuclear parity with the U.S. during the Cold War, something they didn't have during World War...
Politics19fortyfive.com

Could Hitler Have Invaded America During World War II?

It is a common theme in science fiction and “what if” – or alternative history – stories: the swastika banner of the Third Reich flies over the White House. Typically these stories are vague on how Germany was able to achieve victory over the United States, and usually, it involves some superweapons such as the atomic bomb. Yet, even with such a weapon Germany likely couldn’t have successfully invaded the United States.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Nazi Germany invades the Soviet Union – archive, 1941

Germany began an attack on Russia without formal warning along a front of 1,500 miles at dawn yesterday, with the assistance of the Rumanians, who have attacked Bessarabia. Mr Churchill has offered Russia whatever help we can give. The Germans claim that they have Finnish help, but the Finnish Minister...

Comments / 0

Community Policy