Ramaphosa demands more IMF reserves for African virus recovery

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Cyril Ramaphosa urged developed economies to aid Africa's post-pandemic recovery by allocating more International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve to the continent. The IMF is preparing to give its member countries the biggest resource injection in its history - $650 billion - helping emerging and low-income nations deal with mounting debt and Covid-19 Ramaphosa said Africa can "get up and get going with our own boot straps" - but it needs a lift "and developed economies have a duty".

