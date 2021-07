It's two episodes down and three to go for the first half of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty Season 5 (and you can still check out our review of last week's episode here), with "A Rickconvenient Mort" taking on (at least from what we can tell so far) the environment and… Captain Planet?! While we wait for the cold open to be released by Adult Swim (we're thinking Friday), Harmon has found a very cool way to distract us. Ever wonder what Rick Sanchez would (and now should) look like if he was ever brought to life in a live-action adaptation? Enter freelance painter & talented artist Jacob Rahmier, who offers a look at an amazing interpretation of what our dimension-hopping anti-hero could look like if he was flesh and blood (as well as some cool YT instructional videos on how to paint and hair your figures).