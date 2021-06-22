Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Drinking rose during pandemic, especially for women, Black people

By HealthDay News
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 16 days ago

It might have seemed harmless to while away hours stuck at home during the pandemic with extra wine and cocktails.

But new research instead points to a troubling trend: Alcohol use and risky drinking rose among Americans over the last year.

For the study, the researchers surveyed the same group of U.S. adults twice in 2020.

The first poll was conducted in May and asked participants about drinking and related factors between February and April of 2020, before and after stay-at-home orders were implemented.

The second survey was conducted in December and asked the participants about their drinking between July and November.

"Our first survey showed overall increases in alcohol consumption and risky drinking in the early phase of the pandemic period," said study author Carolina Barbosa, a health economist at the nonprofit research institute RTI International.

"By April, we saw increased alcohol use overall and more individuals showing risky drinking, especially for certain groups -- such as women, people with minor children in the home and Black adults -- when compared to pre-pandemic drinking," Barbosa said.

"Our follow-up survey confirmed these patterns of increased alcohol consumption, suggesting early increases in alcohol consumption have been maintained during the pandemic period, especially in those groups identified early in the pandemic: women, Black adults and people with children," Barbosa explained in a news release from the Research Society on Alcoholism.

The findings also showed that people who said they use alcohol to cope with stress increased their drinking more during the pandemic than people who didn't use alcohol to cope, she added.

The study was scheduled for presentation at the Research Society on Alcoholism's annual meeting, held virtually from June 19 to 23. Such research is considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Barbosa suggested that policy makers should do more to increase public awareness of drinking guidelines "and the consequences of drinking above those guidelines."

In addition, they should consider how loosened alcohol sales restrictions -- allowing home delivery, curbside pickup and cocktails-to-go from restaurants and bars -- when people are under extra strain can impact public health, she said.

"Further, it is very important to monitor alcohol consumption and alcohol-attributable harms -- such as emergency department visits for certain types and complications of alcoholic liver diseases -- both during and following the COVID-19 crisis, which could help optimize interventions and improve disaster preparedness and responses in the future," Barbosa concluded.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has more on drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
138K+
Followers
35K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Research Institute#Racial Injustice#Food Drink#Americans#Rti International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
HealthMedicalXpress

Older Americans are aging better than ever, especially women

Over the past decade, the news has largely been good for older Americans: More people are able to meet their daily care needs without assistance and women seem to be thriving the most. Findings are from a recently released series of online dashboards and chartbooks that tracks nationwide trends for...
Lifestyletreatmentmagazine.com

Women: Drinking and Recovery

We need to recognize the differences females and males experience when it comes to alcohol. This post is reprinted with permission from one of TreatmentMagazine.com’s go-to blogs about addiction, treatment and recovery: Recovery Review. By David McCartney. June 30, 2021. When it comes to drinking problems, men and women have...
Family Relationshipskhn.org

During Pandemic, Women Cared For Kids Three Times As Much As Men

In other news, research says gray hair can return to its original color; a study suggests chocolate for breakfast may have beneficial effects; Peleton's product recall faces backlash; and Britney Spears' forced contraception sparks a legal debate. During the coronavirus pandemic, a working-age woman, on average, provided 173 additional unpaid...
Women's Healthnationalgeographic.com

Why women have suffered more financially during the pandemic

New data reveal why women aren’t recovering as quickly from the pandemic’s economic toll as men. The disproportionate economic harm that the pandemic has done to women—what some are calling the “shecession”—seems to have taken many people by surprise. But longstanding inequities made women especially vulnerable. The Gates Foundation released...
Healthmiamitimesonline.com

Black overdose deaths soar during pandemic

Michelle Branch screamed and cried, banged on the dashboard, begging her husband to drive faster, faster, faster toward her brother lying face-down on his bedroom floor. Craig Elazer had struggled all his life with anxiety so bad his whole body would shake. But because he was Black, he was seen as unruly, she said, not as a person who needed help. Elazer, 56, had started taking drugs to numb his nerves before he was old enough to drive a car.
Framingham, MAtribuneledgernews.com

Women of color face economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic

Jun. 25—FRAMINGHAM — For Bianca Blackman, the last 15 months have been a struggle. When Gov. Charlie Baker declared a pandemic state of emergency last March, schools immediately shut down, throwing her out of work. She was no longer needed at her job managing an after-school program at a Marlborough elementary school.
sdvoice.info

Black Business Registrations Increase During COVID Pandemic

Andre Perry, a Brookings Institution fellow, told the Times that some of the surge in Black business registrations could be a signal of personal economic trouble. “This is more about survival than it is about wealth creation. There’s lots of people who have lost their jobs and lost their businesses. People are starting to realize that side hustles are businesses,” Perry said.
CancerMedicalXpress

Women's cancer screenings plummeted during pandemic

(HealthDay)—Breast and cervical cancer screenings dropped sharply among low-income minority women during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. That could lead to delayed cancer diagnoses, health consequences and an increase in existing disparities, the agency warned. The new findings "reinforce the need to safely...
TV & VideosPosted by
Teen Vogue

Young People Found Time to Figure Out Their Identities During the Pandemic

Blair was 22 years old and had never had a boyfriend. In college, the one date she ever had was with a boy who told her he didn’t want anyone to know he had gone out with her. She thought her lack of romantic success was her fault. But when the pandemic hit and the world shut down, Blair was forced to leave her college campus during the last semester of senior year, leaving her with a lot of time for self-reflection. Like so many other Gen Z-ers, Blaire filled her newly free time by spending a lot of time on TikTok. And the TikToks she watched made her start thinking – what if her romantic pitfalls weren't her fault, it's just that she wasn't actually attracted to her dates? What if she wasn’t straight at all?
KidsPosted by
Shore News Network

Kids were still drinking and smoking pot during pandemic, NIH study finds

Adolescent marijuana use and binge drinking did not significantly change during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite record decreases in the substances’ perceived availability, according to a survey of 12th graders in the United States. The study’s findings, which appeared online on June 24, 2021, in Drug and Alcohol Dependence, challenge the idea that reducing adolescent use of drugs can be achieved solely by limiting their supply. The work was led by researchers at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health.
Religionwirenewsfax.com

During the pandemic, millions of people skipped church. Will they return?

Millions of people have stayed away from their places of worship due to the coronavirus pandemic. This leaves congregations in crisis with one question: Will they return?. The pandemic is receding in the United States, and services are resumed in-person, but there are still concerns about a deeper slide in attendance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy