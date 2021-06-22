Horoscope for June 22, 2021: Taurus, someone takes offense; Libra, do something worthwhile
BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub was born in Detroit, Mich., on this day in 1971. This birthday star played the role of Chloe O’Brian on the series “24” and the miniseries “24: Live Another Day.” She has also appeared on episodes of “Criminal Minds,” “Now Apocalypse” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” On the big screen, Rajskub’s film work includes roles in “Dinner in America,” “Safety Not Guaranteed” and “Little Miss Sunshine.”www.oregonlive.com