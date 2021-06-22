Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Horoscope for June 22, 2021: Taurus, someone takes offense; Libra, do something worthwhile

By Tribune Content Agency
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub was born in Detroit, Mich., on this day in 1971. This birthday star played the role of Chloe O’Brian on the series “24” and the miniseries “24: Live Another Day.” She has also appeared on episodes of “Criminal Minds,” “Now Apocalypse” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” On the big screen, Rajskub’s film work includes roles in “Dinner in America,” “Safety Not Guaranteed” and “Little Miss Sunshine.”

www.oregonlive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
51K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taurus#Steroids#Taurus#Gemini#Leo#Virgo#Scorpio#Sagittarius#Capricorn#Pisces#Https Magihelena Com#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Recipesalmanac.com

Monthly Horoscope for July 2021

During July, the first month of summer, most of the outer planets are in an apparent retrograde motion. This is a good time to relax and recharge the batteries from the effort put out by a difficult past year. Interestingly, Venus and Mars spend much of this month in the...
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Checkout This Week’s Luckiest Zodiac Signs!

Here is the list of this week’s luckiest zodiac signs! Discover who is fortunate in which aspect! While the year 2020 was engulfed by COVID-19, this year is expected to usher in fortune and tranquility. This year’s theme is transformation, and the zodiac symbols that don’t want to remain inactive...
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LifestyleElite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be On Cloud 9 The Week Of July 5

Another week, another itinerary of astrological chaos to tend with. Except this time, the chaos is coinciding with some positive and exciting things. With the sun traveling through the psychic, intuitive, and emotional waters of Cancer, it’s spreading all sorts of magic throughout the zodiac. It only makes sense that those born under the influence of Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces will have the best week of July 5, 2021, so get excited.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Aries, Your July Horoscope Will Jump-Start Your Intuition

As your Aries July 2021 horoscope begins, you may feel somewhat creatively and artistically stalled. On July 1, Mars—your ruling planet—will oppose Saturn, which may lead to unexpected setbacks no matter how hard you try to push through. This is a test of your patience, Aries! Remember: The most beautiful things come to those who wait.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Aquarius, Your July Horoscope Is All About Working On Yourself

Your Aquarius July 2021 horoscope is here and it’s reminding you that relationships require cooperation and flexibility. After all, on July 6, Venus will form an opposition with Saturn—your ruling planet—which may make it all the more difficult to budge in your relationships. However, learning to pick your battles and when to set your ego aside will help you realize that sometimes, love is worth making the change.
LifestyleAnchorage Press

Free Will Astrology for the Week of July 8

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Poet Joshua Jennifer Espinoza writes, "i name my body girl of my dreams / i name my body proximity / i name my body full of hope despite everything." I love her idea that we might give playful names and titles and descriptors to our bodies. In alignment with current astrological omens, I propose that you do just that. It's time to take your relationship with your beautiful organism to a higher level. How about if you call it "Exciting Love River" or "Perfectly Imperfect Thrill" or "Amazing Maze"? Have fun dreaming up further possibilities!
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 6/29/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): This is not a good time to speak your mind. You could inadvertently broadcast your weak spots. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You need to move past a grudge or a claim because it's costing too much emotionally and/or financially. Sometimes sacrifice is a gain.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

3 Zodiac Signs That Are the Biggest Gossips of All

Certain persons find themselves attracted to the daily dramas in the world and in the lives of others and can't help but talk about it. Here are some zodiac signs that make the biggest gossips. Every once in a while, people find themselves talking about social matters or discussing in...
LifestyleElite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Feel All Sorts Of Uncomfortable In July

Cancer season is officially underway, which means you’re probably already feeling more in touch with your heart. Cancer is ruled by the moon — planet of your innermost feelings — so the month of July could bring so much hidden emotion to the surface. Although a good cry can feel incredibly cathartic, facing your true self is not always easy. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of July 2021, I’m not saying your summer is already off to a bad start. I’m just saying that you may feel way more sensitive to the world around you, especially if you happen to be a fire sign.
Lifestylefragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: June 28 - July 4

Last week, Jupiter joined Saturn’s retrograde motion, giving us all a well-deserved break from both moving insanely in all directions and having an obsession with duties, obligations, and regulations. The external slowdown (and internal processing) bring, at the end, some fine integration by mid-October, at which time we will not feel as much “off the wall” as we may feel now. This week we are looking at the magic of Le Jardin Retrouvé.
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

If You’re Any Of These Zodiac Signs, 2021 Will Be Your Year

The folks of Pisces are not having a particularly fantastic year. You may be bothered by unpleasant impulses this year. This year, you’ll have to rely upon mindfulness practice to gain mental fortitude. Understanding spiritual topics will make you feel really good. You must also maintain a healthy lifestyle. If you are in the automobile sector, then you are going to excel. This year will be a fantastic year for those in the automobile sector. On the other hand, people involved in the process of art, particularly those involved in the musical field, may find this year rewarding.
LifestyleWinona Daily News

Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 24

Today’s Birthday (06/24/21). Collaborate on profitable ventures this year. Build strong foundations through steady, coordination action. Quiet summer innovation sparks new plans before adapting to autumn social plot twists. Your work, health and fitness flower next winter, fueling springtime connection with friends. Harvest the fruit of your labors. To get...
CelebritiesWillits News

Horoscopes June 25, 2021: Busy Philipps, take the world by storm

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Busy Philipps, 42; Linda Cardellini, 46; Ricky Gervais, 60; Carly Simon, 76. Happy Birthday: Take the world by storm. Focus on what you feel passionate about doing, and set your plans in motion. Gather information and make personal changes that will help you reach your target. Speak the truth and have the facts to back up your beliefs. Listen, plan and do your best, and everything will fall into place. Romance is encouraged. Your numbers are 4, 8, 17, 23, 26, 34, 40.
LifestyleAllure

What July's Virgo Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

Your sign's 2021 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Virgo personality profile. Welcome to July, beautiful Virgo! June was a little bit kinky, and you may have found yourself interested in trying new things in the bedroom. Thanks to your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, you were able to ask for what you wanted. Your love life is definitely on a winning streak but beware of misunderstandings when Mercury, which is in Gemini, squares (an unfavorable astrological aspect) Neptune in dreamy Pisces on Tuesday, July 6. Communication may be hazy, especially with lovers, so ask for clarification before jumping to conclusions. Have any difficult conversations in person rather than over text.
LifestyleRepublic

Astrograph: Sunday horoscopes – June 27

CANCER (June 21- July 22) — Set sail on an adventure. New beginnings will stimulate your mind and encourage you to strive for positive personal growth. Don’t limit what you can do because someone doesn’t join you. LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Discuss concerns with someone you trust. Time is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy