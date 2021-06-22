Cancel
George Michael’s estate on ‘Solar Power’ by Lorde, he ‘would have been flattered’

By Amber De Luca-Tao
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that Lorde drew inspiration from one of the greatest artists to ever do it on her latest single ‘Solar Power’. In an interview with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music 1 show, she said, “I had never heard Primal Scream in my life, I’d been told to check them out. I wrote the song on the piano and then we realized, it sounds a lot like ‘Loaded.’ It’s just one of those crazy things that like, they just were the spiritual forebears of the song.”

