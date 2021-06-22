Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians beat Cubs 4-0, lose Civale to finger injury

wcn247.com
 17 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping the Cleveland Indians overcome the loss of Aaron Civale during a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, exited with two out in the fifth inning because of a right middle finger injury. The Indians moved within two games of the idle White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central. Chicago lost for the sixth time in eight games, and shortstop Javier Báez was pulled by manager David Ross after he made an embarrassing mental mistake.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Báez
Person
Aaron Civale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#Ap#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Aaron Civale: Goes on IL

Cleveland placed Civale (finger) on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Civale's move to the IL was a foregone conclusion after the club announced Wednesday that he would be sidelined for the next 4-to-5 weeks after he sustained a sprained right middle finger during his start Monday against the Cubs. Cleveland isn't expected to appoint a replacement for Civale in the rotation until June 28 against the Tigers, but reliever Justin Garza was called up from Triple-A Columbus to fill the right-hander's spot on the active roster for the time being.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: We are finally done with Adam Eaton forever

The Chicago White Sox have a huge game with Lance Lynn on the mound ahead of them as they try to take yet another series from the Minnesota Twins. Before the pregame festivities got underway, however, they announced that they were activating Adam Engel off the Injured List for the second time this season. That will surely be a big boost to the roster which is much needed with all the injuries. However, nobody expected them to actually DFA Adam Eaton.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mets think Yoenis Cespedes took their postgame party lasers

The New York Mets have made it a point to celebrate victories in a big way, but their plans were slightly modified when some of their party equipment disappeared. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, former Mets manager Carlos Beltran wanted the team to celebrate victories with what was essentially a clubhouse party. To drive that point home, he bought smoke machines and lasers prior to the 2020 season for use in the locker room after wins. They never got used, however, in part because Beltran was fired prior to the start of the season for his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.
MLBMLive.com

Twins claim former Tigers 1st-round pick off waivers

DETROIT -- The Minnesota Twins have decided to take a closer look at a former Detroit Tigers prospect. The Twins claimed right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows off waivers from the Tigers on Tuesday. He was assigned to Triple-A St. Paul. Burrows had been designated for assignment seven days ago as part...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves news: Marcell Ozuna suddenly generating some offense

Former(?) Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports. Perhaps we should have expected this at some point, but former(?) Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has started speaking out about his arrest. It has been nearly one month since the Atlanta Braves found out that their...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Former Cubs star Ben Zobrist alleges wife Julianna had affair with pastor, who defrauded charity

Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist is currently embroiled in some ugly divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna. Zobrist alleges Julianna had an affair with their pastor, Byron Yawn, who also is accused of defrauding Zobrist’s charity. Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee last week, according to Nick Vlahos of the Peoria Journal Star.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

What Yankees’ Aaron Judge thinks of Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

NEW YORK — Angels star Shohei Ohtani crushed two home runs in the Yankees’ 11-5 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Ohtani, who also went deep Monday, will start on the mound and hit for himself Wednesday. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: Yermin Mercedes being sent down isn’t surprising

On Friday morning, the Chicago White Sox demoted Yermin Mercedes to their AAA affiliate, the Charlotte Knights. Mercedes started the season on a blistering stretch, producing a slash line of .415/.455/.659 through April. Since then, Mercedes has been the complete opposite. In May, he produced a slash line of .221/.292/.326...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox to Get Eduardo Escobar in Diamondbacks Trade

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on...
MLBNY Daily News

Francisco Lindor giving the middle finger is the baseball photo of the year

It was the type of question that is too good for Zoom. Francisco, to whom were you giving the middle finger and why?. Fortunately, on-field access was restored for MLB beat reporters recently. So when we saw a delightful photo of Francisco Lindor flashing a megawatt smile while giving the middle finger to someone — presumably a teammate — in the first inning of a Mets-Diamondbacks game earlier this month, the Daily News’ Deesha Thosar was able to ask him about it privately.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs trade rumors: 1 trade to make, 1 trade to avoid

The Chicago Cubs need to make the right deal ahead of the 2021 MLB trade deadline. While the Chicago Cubs are on fire right now, they can get even better if they make the right trade heading into the MLB trade deadline. And as the old saying goes, some of the best trades are the ones you don’t make. So who should the Cubs be trying to trade for and who should they be avoiding?
MLBFanSided

3 most valuable Cubs players to trade away at the deadline

The Chicago Cubs have let the NL Central division lead slip out of their hands of late. After an outstanding May and a strong start to June, the Chicago Cubs find themselves 6.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings entering Fourth of July weekend. We...
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Trade Options at Catcher following Yasmani Grandal injury

Here we are again. For what seems like the upteenth time this season, the Chicago White Sox find themselves in a flux after yet another injury. This time it’s catcher Yasmani Grandal — probably the one player that the White Sox could not afford to lose, although this is a phrase that certainly has been used for previous White Sox injuries this season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy