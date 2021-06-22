Indians beat Cubs 4-0, lose Civale to finger injury

The New York Mets have made it a point to celebrate victories in a big way, but their plans were slightly modified when some of their party equipment disappeared. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, former Mets manager Carlos Beltran wanted the team to celebrate victories with what was essentially a clubhouse party. To drive that point home, he bought smoke machines and lasers prior to the 2020 season for use in the locker room after wins. They never got used, however, in part because Beltran was fired prior to the start of the season for his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.