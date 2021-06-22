Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians RHP Aaron Civale exits with apparent injury

wcn247.com
 17 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale has left a game against the Chicago Cubs with an apparent injury. Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard with two out in the fifth inning when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer. It appeared the trainer examined Civale’s right hand before the pitcher was removed. The loss of Civale would be a big blow for Cleveland, which is playing without ace Shane Bieber and right-hander Zach Plesac due to injuries. Civale was 10-2 with a 3.48 ERA coming into the game.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Sogard
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Shane Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhp#Ap#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Cleveland places Aaron Civale on IL, selects contract of Justin Garza

The Cleveland pitching carousel continues. Starting pitcher Aaron Civale was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right middle finger that is expected to keep him out for 4-5 weeks. Though, the team was worried that his timeline would have been worse. "I think in the big picture...
MLBNews-Herald.com

Indians will be active at trade deadline with Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale 'weeks away'

Help is on the way for the slumping Indians — but not immediately and perhaps not soon enough to save their season. Tribe president Chris Antonetti was on a Zoom call July 7 before the Indians fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 8-1, in the first game of a doubleheader at Tropicana Field. The Indians were no-hit in a seven-inning 4-0 loss in the second game. They have lost nine straight and at 42-42 trail the White Sox by eight games in the A.L. Central.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Former Cubs star Ben Zobrist alleges wife Julianna had affair with pastor, who defrauded charity

Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist is currently embroiled in some ugly divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna. Zobrist alleges Julianna had an affair with their pastor, Byron Yawn, who also is accused of defrauding Zobrist’s charity. Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee last week, according to Nick Vlahos of the Peoria Journal Star.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians MLB Draft: What are 2021 MLB Mock Drafts saying?

Cleveland Indians (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) With the 2021 MLB Draft just under a week away, mock drafts are circling rapidly around the league. Whether it be updates to previously completed mocks are brand new ones, people are taking their shot at calling what the picks will be. For fans of the Cleveland Indians, this means a larger sample size of things to come and anticipate during the first round of the draft.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo exits with apparent knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained an apparent left knee injury Tuesday during the third quarter of Eastern Conference finals Game 4 against the host Atlanta Hawks. Antetokounmpo was helped off the floor by his brother Thanasis after getting hurt with 7:14 left in the period. Antetokounmpo got injured when...
MLBMLB

Winker after early exit with injury: 'I am fine'

CINCINNATI -- The Reds played the latter portion of Saturday’s 4-1 victory over the Braves without one of their best hitters, after left fielder Jesse Winker left the game in the sixth inning with a right hip contusion. Winker made a diving attempt trying to catch a Ronald Acuña Jr....
MLBBleacher Report

Anthony Rizzo Exits Cubs vs. Dodgers Because of Back Injury

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo exited Sunday night's showdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to tightness in the left side of his lower back. He was 0-for-2 with one strikeout prior to exiting. Sergio Alcantara entered the game in place of Rizzo, though he took over at second base. Patrick Wisdom, who was the starting third baseman, shifted over to first, with Eric Sogard moving to third.
MLBNBC Sports

Galvis exits early against the Blue Jays with a quad injury

Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis was forced to leave Saturday's contest against the Blue Jays after suffering an apparent leg injury. Galvis turned up limping after hitting a bunt single in the second inning and was immediately removed from the game with the Orioles reportedly diagnosing him with a "right quadriceps discomfort."
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles' Freddy Galvis carted off field with apparent leg injury

Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis was carted off the field during Saturday’s loss to the Blue Jays. Baltimore described the injury as right quadriceps discomfort. A roster move appears likely to follow, with Galvis heading to the injured list, per Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. Along with being one of the Orioles’...
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees’ Zack Britton exits with hamstring injury

Zack Britton’s frustrating season hit another snag Friday night at Fenway Park. The Yankees reliever exited the 5-3 loss to the Red Sox in the eighth inning after suffering a hamstring injury. On his final pitch of the night, an 89 mph sinker, Britton grabbed at the back of his...
MLBAthletics Nation

Mark Canha exits game Thursday with hip injury

The Oakland A’s have kept their injured list from getting too long lately, but Thursday brought a worrisome development. Outfielder Mark Canha exited the game Thursday with a hip strain, reports insider Justice delos Santos. He will have an MRI on Friday. Canha started in LF and came to bat...
MLBHastings Tribune

Lamet leaves with apparent injury as Padres’ win streak halted at 8

SAN DIEGO — As San Diego Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet popped out of the dugout and strode down the first base line at Petco Park to begin warming in right field for Saturday’s start, the brown-and-gold-clad fans already in their field-level seats applauded the 28-year-old Dominican. A sellout crowd of...
MLBwcn247.com

After trading Lindor, Indians still in hunt despite injuries

Cleveland traded Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets during the offseason, yet the Indians have actually been a half-game better than the Mets on the year. Cleveland isn’t in first place like Lindor’s new team, but the Indians are just 2 1/2 games behind the AL Central-leading White Sox. The question now is whether the Indians can stay close to the White Sox despite mounting injuries. Pitchers Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale and right-hander Zach Plesac are on the injured list, and in Sunday’s game, outfielder Josh Naylor was taken off on a stretcher after a collision with second baseman Ernie Clement.
MLBRegister Citizen

Nats slugger Schwarber exits early with hamstring injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals star Kyle Schwarber exited early with a hamstring injury Friday night, and it was uncertain when the streaking slugger would return to the lineup. Schwarber, who hit a franchise-record 16 home runs in June, was removed in the second inning of a 10-5 loss to...
MLBNew York Post

Indians’ Josh Naylor suffers gruesome ankle injury after outfield collision

Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor was hospitalized after suffering a leg fracture in a horrifying collision with a teammate in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. In the fourth inning, Naylor, playing right field, ran toward the infield in pursuit of a shallow fly ball while second baseman Ernie Clement...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rockies' Kyle Freeland sustains apparent leg injury vs. Pirates

Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland exited Monday's game in Denver against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an apparent left leg injury. Freeland reached on a fielding error by Pittsburgh left-hander Tyler Anderson with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning. Freeland advanced to third base two batters later on a double by Yonathan Daza, however the pitcher appeared to favor his left leg as he approached the bag.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Mets embarrassed in Atlanta, David Peterson exits with an injury

David Peterson got the start and was very bad and then hurt. Next up the lethal combination of Sean Reid Foley, Thomas Szapucki, and Albert Almora were also really bad. On the other side of the ball the offense was putrid again with just two hits, and it all added up to a 20-2 loss in Atlanta. But at least Pete Alonso hit a home run I guess.

Comments / 0

Community Policy