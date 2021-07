For one week in early June, it seemed we were one people, transformed by music. Victoria, for more than 45 years, has hosted musicians from around the United States and the world. These talented folks rehearse and play all week long in the hot Texas summer. They are among the finest players, but they are also chosen for their humanity and willingness to live with us in our homes. The vision statement of the Victoria Bach Festival is “A world united by music.” This year, we truly lived that vision and enjoyed its fruits.