Vikings rookie Jalen Twyman recovering from gunshot wounds

wcn247.com
 17 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jalen Twyman is recovering from four gunshot wounds. Bullets that hit a vehicle he was riding in caused scary but superficial injuries. Twyman does not need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery from the exit wounds to his arm, shoulder, buttocks and leg, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Vikings also confirmed the shooting after being in contact with Twyman and family members. Twyman was selected in the sixth round out of Pittsburgh in the NFL draft two months ago. The incident occurred in his native Washington, D.C.

