NHL

Lightning ahead...DeGrom shoulders...Umps checking

 16 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning rout the New York Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series. The defending NHL champions improved to 13-0 in games following a postseason loss since launching their 2020 title run and will take a 3-2 series lead over the Islanders into Game 6 of their best-of-7 matchup Wednesday night in Uniondale, New York.

MLBnysportsday.com

deGrom Is Allowed A Run Or Two

Jacob deGrom said it was a battle Saturday afternoon at Citi Field after giving up two earned runs for the first time this season. However, the Mets overcame a rare “slip up” from their ace and secured their sixth walk-off win of the season with a come from behind 4-3 victory over the Phillies.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

With Brett Anderson back, Brewers face Mets, Jacob deGrom

There are easier ways to ease back into action than with the tasks awaiting Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson. Anderson gets to pitch against -- and bat against -- the best pitcher in baseball Tuesday night, when he is slated to come off the injured list to oppose Jacob deGrom and thehost New York Mets in the middle game of a three-game series.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Dellin Betances to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

After being sidelined with a shoulder impingement, Mets’ pitcher Dellin Betances will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season. The right-handed relief pitcher was first placed on the 10-day IL on April 8, a day after making his season debut and his lone appearance of 2021. He was then placed on a 60 -day IL toward the end of April.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jarren Duran, Chad Green, Akil Baddoo

Don’t wait until the All-Star break to start fixing your fantasy baseball roster. This week could sway your title chances come September, and there are plenty of widely available reinforcements. Finding valuable free agents can feel like pulling teeth some weeks. That’s not the case in the closing days of...
NFLNew York Post

It’s OK for Jacob deGrom to skip MLB All-Star Game

The sport of baseball features some fundamentals that don’t exactly adapt well to modern marketing needs:. It is played virtually every day. It is played outside, generally. Its most valued contributors are extremely susceptible to significant injury because of the strain their primary responsibility puts on the body. Which brings...
MLBwcn247.com

DeGrom's ERA rises above 1.00 as Mets beat Brewers 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom’s ERA crept above 1.00 for the first time this season, and the New York Mets rallied in the seventh and eighth innings to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 in a doubleheader opener. Pinch-hitter José Peraza, batting for deGrom, hit a tying home run with one out in the seventh off Josh Hader, who had converted 24 saves chances since Sept. 20. Edwin Díaz forced in a run by hitting Christian Yelich on the right thigh in the eighth. Jeff McNeil hit a two-run single off Brent Suter in the bottom half.
MLBwcn247.com

Walker scheduled to start for New York against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (45-38, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-8, 4.09 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -195, Pirates +175; over/under is 7...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 NL Cy Young leaders entering the MLB All-Star break, ranked

Unlike the American League where there is plenty of unknown and intrigue, the race in the National League for the NL Cy Young award has been fairly anticlimactic to this point. It’s not for a lack of great pitching, that has been on display and evident all year long for some. It’s simply because of one overly dominant pitcher putting up historically great numbers.
MLBNBC Washington

A's Pitcher Sergio Romo Drops Pants During Ump's Substance Check

A's reliever Romo drops pants during umpire's substance check originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin, starter Frankie Montas and catcher Sean Murphy didn't have any issues Monday with MLB's new rule forcing umpires to check all pitchers for foreign substances during their outings. Reliever Sergio...
MLBNBC Sports

Umps thoroughly check Bauer during Giants-Dodgers game

No finger was left unturned when Trevor Bauer had to undergo a foreign substance check during Monday's game between the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. After Bauer completed the top of the fourth inning, he was stopped by third base umpire Ted Barrett, who looked at the pitcher's glove and hat.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Max Scherzer wanted umps to check Bryce Harper’s hair for substances

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer jokingly called for Philadelphia Phillies’ right fielder Bryce Harper to have his hair checked for sticky substances. Pitchers and umpires weren’t exactly chill when regular checks for sticky substances started this week. So it’s nice to see Max Scherzer already laughing and joking about a...
MLBaudacy.com

Pirates have no problem with ump checks

Some pitchers had big problems with baseball’s new checks of foreign substances on pitchers to prevent them from having some sort of advantage on Tuesday, but for the Pirates, it was smooth sailing. A’s reliever Sergio Romo pulled his pants down and Nationals starter Max Scherzer lost his mind after...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Discusses Umpires Checking Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer For Substances

Umpires checking pitchers for foreign substances is in full effect, and fans have seen some meltdowns since the rules were put into place Monday. Major League Baseball now can fine and suspend players if they are caught with a substance on their glove, belt, hat or anywhere on their body or uniform. The first two full days went fine for some teams, as New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was checked, passed the test and went on to throw five scoreless innings Monday.
MLBESPN

Why Jacob deGrom's numbers are more sustainable than you think (and Trevor Bauer's aren't)

Before the season started, we took a look at a stat called Work Number, which tries to identify which pitchers may be "overworked" and, as a result, potentially in line for fewer innings pitched as the season trudges on towards October. In the worst-case scenarios, these tend to be the guys at the most risk for serious injury, and we recommended proceeding with caution when it came to drafting these arms.
MLBNBC Sports

How DeSclafani, Giants reacted to umps' sticky stuff checks

On a night when Wander Franco -- the consensus top prospect in baseball the past two years -- hit a homer in his big league debut, MLB made sure the headlines focused elsewhere. The clumsy rollout of the new foreign substance rules led to some awkward scenes around the game, including Sergio Romo pulling his pants down, Max Scherzer getting into a heated argument with Joe Girardi and Clayton Kershaw wondering what we're all doing here.
NHLreviewjournal.com

Mark Stone shoulders blame for series loss to Canadiens

Mark Stone, emotions still raw, sat down at a Bell Centre podium Thursday night and faced the music. The Golden Knights right wing excelled most of the season as the organization’s first captain. He scored at more than a point-per-game clip in the regular season. He was a Selke Trophy finalist for the second time in his career.
MLBMLB

Tatis skipping HR Derby to rest left shoulder

SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr., who entered Friday tied for the National League lead with 22 home runs, envisions participating in (and winning) the Home Run Derby in the future. Actually, that would be “[Derbies] with an 's'," he clarified. Just not the 2021 edition. Citing the health of...

