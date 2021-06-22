Cancel
Simpson out, St. Pierre in on a stunning day at trials

 17 days ago

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Maybe it was the heat that touched nearly 120 degrees down on the track. Maybe it was the jostling right after the starting gun that sent five or six runners scrambling to keep their feet. Mostly, Jenny Simpson said, she was not ready to run the sort of time she needed to make it to her second Olympics. Simpson, whose third-place finish in Rio five years ago made her the first American woman to win an Olympic medal at 1,500 meters, finished 10th on Monday in the first true stunner of U.S. track trials. The winner, Elle Purrier St. Pierre, set a new trials record of 3 minutes, 58.03 second.

