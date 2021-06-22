Argentina beats Paraguay, secures Copa America knockout spot
SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina has beaten Paraguay 1-0 to secure its place in the Copa America knockout stage. Striker Papu Gómez scored the only goal of the Group A match in the 10th minute. Argentina has moved atop Group A with seven points from three matches. Argentina’s last group-stage match will be on Monday against Bolivia. Paraguay will take on Chile on Thursday. The four best placed teams in each of the five-team groups will advance.www.wcn247.com