Drone platform company Skylark Drones announced on Monday that it has secured $3 million in a pre-series A funding round to strengthen its product offerings and fuel international expansion. The funding round was co-led by investors InfoEdge Ventures and IAN Fund with participation from AdvantEdge founders, Fowler Westrup, Redstart Labs, IKP, and Vimson group. This follows the company's previous Seed funding round, which took place in 2018.